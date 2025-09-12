  • home icon
  NFL
  Tucker Kraft injury update: Packers TE suffers huge blow vs. Commanders on TNF

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 12, 2025 01:15 GMT
Tucker Kraft broke out in 2024 as one of Jordan Love's favorite targets, catching 50 passes for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. He proved his mettle again during Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders, most notably finding a wide gap in the defense for a monstrous 57-yard gain in the first quarter.

But sometime after that, his night appeared to be over. At the 5:10 mark of the same period, the same time as Jordan Love rushed for a 14-yard game, the burgeoning tight started seizing up and slowing down with what appeared to be an upper-body injury:

The game was briefly stopped, after which Romeo Doubs caught the game's first score.

Keaft eventually returned with over a minute left. In the second quarter, he caught a 17-yard pass to set the Packers up for a 1st-and-goal at the Commanders' 7. Two plays later, Josh Jacobs rushed to the endzone.

Edited by Andre Castillo
