  • Tucker Kraft's wife Baylee rocks soccer mom outfit with daughter Charlotte for Packers vs. Commanders TNF game 

Tucker Kraft's wife Baylee rocks soccer mom outfit with daughter Charlotte for Packers vs. Commanders TNF game 

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 12, 2025 05:35 GMT
Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft's wife Baylee (Image Source: Instagram/@bayleej.kraft)

Tucker Kraft is playing in his first NFL season after welcoming a daughter with his wife, Baylee. The Green Bay Packers tight end was blessed with a baby girl during the offseason, and his family attended their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders to cheer him on.

On Thursday at Lambeau Field, Kraft's wife, Baylee, shared a few pictures of her game-day outing on Instagram. She was accompanied by their daughter, Charlotte. She posted three snaps with a caption that cheered on her husband's team with an acronym for “Go Packers Go.”

"GPG."
Baylee Kraft held her daughter in a baby carrier, which was green and white in color. She also posed outside the stadium in a white hoodie and denim pants. She parted her hair in the center and kept it open.

In the next slide, Kraft posted a picture with her husband from the sidelines. She hid the baby's face with a white heart emoji, followed by another picture of the young girl from the sidelines.

The couple welcomed Charlotte in July ahead of training camp. They attended the preseason game with their daughter.

The Packers continued their winning momentum after beating the Detroit Lions 27-13 in Week 1. In Thursday's Week 2 game against the Commanders, Kraft recorded 124 receiving yards and one touchdown on six receptions, as Jordan Love and Co. won 27-18 to go 2-0 in the season.

Tucker Kraft's wife shares glimpse of "Ladies Luncheon" ahead of new season

Ahead of the start of the new NFL season, the Green Bay Packers' ladies enjoyed an outing, and last week, Baylee Kraft shared a glimpse of the event on social media. She posted five snaps on Instagram with a two-word caption that read:

"Ladies Luncheon."
Baylee Kraft opted for a short white dress for her outing, which she completed with minimal jewelry. She shared a snap in the second slide of the post with the WAGs, along with a few more pictures of her look.

The Packers had a good run in preseason as well. Although it started with a loss against the New York Jets, they bounced back and won against the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks.

On Sept. 21, they travel to Huntington Bank Field to take on the Cleveland Browns.

Can the Green Bay Packers make it 3-0 to start the season with another win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

