“Tush push will be their undoing”: NFL fans react as $75,000,000 Eagles star reportedly frustrated alongside A.J. Brown in Nick Sirianni’s offense

The Philadelphia Eagles' "Tush Push" has divided opinions over the years and according to the latest reports, two Eagles stars are frustrated with the plan this season.

According to the Athletic's Dianna Russini, Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who signed a $75,000,000 extension in 2024, are frustrated with the lack of catches, especially in the red zone.

“Right now, for the Eagles, it’s run, run, run, (Jalen) Hurts off-schedule pass, tush push," a league source told Russini. "For their receivers, that means when they get to the red zone, they aren’t getting the ball — and they know it. Hence the frustrations.”

Fans reacted to the frustration among the Eagles' WRs on social media.

"Tush push will be their undoing."

"I get you wanna contribute to help the team win but they’re 4-0 with a good quarterback 😂I can only imagine if they were winless with a bad QB."

"They’re undefeated and Super Bowl champs. Just win. Everything else will take care of itself."

"I mean, it makes zero sense to pay them. They should just pay blocking TE’s as their WRs and trade receivers away."

"I really dont get it. Both guys got their bag and 2nd contract. Team is 4-0. When winning becomes secondary to stats in the world's greatest team game, well....time to hedge those SB bets on Philly."

"Trade them both to 0-4 teams where they can get 80 yards a game and lose.. that’s what they want."

While Brown and Smith are reportedly frustrated with the plan, it has been instrumental in the Eagles' unbeaten start to the season.

Eagles' Tush Push under scrutiny after league's unsuccessful try to ban it last spring

The Tush Push has come under scrutiny this season after the Eagles employed the controversial play to great effect in the Week 3 win against the Los Angeles Rams. NFL analyst Mike Florio pointed out how difficult it is to officiate the play.

“Last week we saw linemen leaving early, and it wasn’t flagged,” Florio said. “This week, the league office told the officials to officiate it tight. So, what did we see? Linemen leaving early. The reality is, it’s a very difficult play to officiate. You’re looking down the line of scrimmage.

"You don’t have the benefit of slow-motion replay and other camera angles. And here’s the reality. One league office source said: ‘This is what the membership voted for.’ Which could mean there’ll be another vote — in March.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the play, teams will have to contend with it until members get together for another vote to make the play illegal next March.

