On Sunday, the New England Patriots lost 22-12 to the Miami Dolphins. The loss dropped the Patriots to 6-8 and officially eliminated them from the AFC playoff race.

The Patriots got hit with a ruthless year this season. It began with quarterback Tom Brady leaving the Patriots in free agency to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; multiple players opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns; new starting QB Cam Newton and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore got infected with COVID-19; New England had one of the NFL's toughest schedules; and now they've missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The Patriots' first season since 1999 playing without Tom Brady went downhill. The Patriots tried to fill Brady's shoes with Cam Newton, and head coach Bill Belichick wasn't able to recapture the magic that made the Patriots a perennial contender and six-time Super Bowl champion during the Brady era.

Patriots fans take to Twitter to dwell on their disappointment

Our 2020 New England Patriots lived a full life spanning irrational optimism, agonizing heartbreak, and total hopelessness - all in a short 4-month span.



Behold: the 2020 New England Patriots.



My thoughts & eulogy for @the_bbb_podcast. https://t.co/m7Y9sMwpCW pic.twitter.com/S0CEcFvca5 — Jake Zimmer 🎙📝 (@JakeZimmer12) December 21, 2020

My Life as a New England Patriot fan this season pic.twitter.com/SzjiO1bw23 — Ash Ketchum 🤘🏽 (@MagiclyDelisASH) December 20, 2020

My wife, the Patriots fan, talking to me after New England was eliminated from the playoffs pic.twitter.com/4FZVZd5IbH — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) December 20, 2020

Patriot fans were even more enraged at the mention of Tom Brady's name. They were not happy about Brady's statement regarding the Patriots' loss. However, Brady chooses a more gracious path.

"As far as the Patriots, they have their own thing going," Brady told reporters. "I've been focused on how my play needs to be at quarterback (and) the execution I need. They're not really an opponent of mine."

"Obviously, I have a lot of friends there, a lot of great relationships, but they've been focused on what they need to do, and I've been trying to focus on what my job is."

Yianni, why would Pats fans care what Brady thinks? Do you have any idea how NE and Boston fans are? You are so out of touch with local professional sports, because you have this hyperfixation with a man who DOES NOT play for our team anymore. Plus he left on poor terms. — Brittany (@Squid_Explosion) December 21, 2020

11 straight seasons making the playoffs comes to an end for the Patriots the same Sunday Tom Brady orchestrates another massive comeback against the Falcons. This time for another team. I hate you, 2020. — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) December 20, 2020

The Patriot's loss was a hard pill to swallow; Pats fans are trying to make sense of how and why. Some fans choose to blame Cam Newton.

Patriot Fans Week #1 - tHanK gOd wE hAVe CaM newTON and BIll BilIcHIcK thIs YeAr iN NeW eNgLanD raTHeR tHan OlD tOm BrAdY. hE sUcKs AnD iS oLd. pic.twitter.com/JBeDqdeLs3 — PumpersDestroyed (@PumpersDestroy1) December 20, 2020

Would it be wrong for me to thank #CamNewton for bringing down the #Patriots Dynasty??? — BCChanana (@BcChanana) December 20, 2020

Other NFL fans were ecstatic to see the Patriot's 11-year streak broken, the longest in NFL history.

Lots of NFL fans are very happy today. https://t.co/plExxpnbu3 — For The Win (@ForTheWin) December 20, 2020

Patriot bandwagon fans when they don’t make the playoffs pic.twitter.com/8qETyphjqT — sjnsbbdhs (@bloodeybath) December 20, 2020

The Patriots' disappointing loss came immediately after the Buffalo Bills grabbed their first AFC East title since 1995. The Patriots had won the AFC East for 11 consecutive years. Meanwhile, the once-envied Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins' loss was equally brutal since their coach Brain Flores was Belichick's assistant coach.

The Patriots began the season 2-1 with Newton at QB. But they lost four in a row back in early October. The struggling offense never recovered, the defense failed to prove as strong as last season's, New England slowly fell out of contention in the AFC.

Twitter of course enjoyed the sense of irony.

I feel like the entire city of Buffalo must be booting and rallying this afternoon after that Pats loss. What a weekend in Bills country. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 20, 2020

Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed and veteran Matt Breida combined for 208 rushing yards that allowed the Dolphins to dominate. The Dolphins had three important players out due to injuries, keeping their plays on the ground. They soared a 90-yard touchdown midway through the second half, taking the lead; the Patriots couldn't compete.