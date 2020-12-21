NFL: Twitter reacts to Tom Brady's first TD pass to Antonio Brown

Tom Brady vouched for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring in wide receiver Antonio Brown. On Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, that recommendation paid off for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Brady would find Antonio Brown for the go-ahead touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Let's look at how Twitter reacted to the big play between Tom Brady and Antonio Brown during their Week 15 victory.

Tom Brady makes another comeback against the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the ropes for the entire first half. The Atlanta Falcons would head into halftime leading the Buccaneers 17-0. Tampa Bay Buccaneers would come out of halftime and score on their first drive of the second half.

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons defense would answer the Buccaneers touchdown with a touchdown of their own. The Falcons went back up by 17 points in the third quarter. Tom Brady would break the hearts of Atlanta Falcons fan base once again in Week 15.

Tom Brady would lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a comeback that would consist of 17 unanswered points before the Falcons would make a field goal to retake the lead. Tom Brady would find Antonio Brown for a 46 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

BOOMIN!!!



Antonio Brown with his first TD of 2020 and it gives the Bucs the lead! pic.twitter.com/TAPp69N6Y7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 20, 2020

This is the first touchdown pass that Antonio Brown has caught since Week 3 of the 2019 NFL Season. Ironically that touchdown pass was from Tom Brady. Both were apart of the New England Patriots at the time and it was the last game Brown would play for New England.

Antonio Brown on his touchdown: "It's been a long journey for me. Any time I get an opportunity, I'm just grateful, thankful to God. As soon as I scored, I went straight to my knees and called God." #Bucs pic.twitter.com/TfFMx1s3O3 — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) December 20, 2020

When Antonio Brown would become available through free agency, Tom Brady went to the Buccaneers and vouch for Brown to be on the team. Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Tom Brady what he wanted and on Sunday it all finally paid off. The two former teammates connected on Sunday and won the Buccaneers the football game.

Could this be a sign of things to come for Tom Brady and Antonio Brown?

If Sundays touchdown pass between Tom Brady and Antonio Brown is a sign of things to come then the Buccaneers are going to be happy. Lets not forget that Antonio Brown was one of the top wide receivers in football not too long ago. He was the Pittsburgh Steelers' main wide receiver before everything happened off the field.

Fittingly, the game-winning TD pass was a beautiful bomb from Brady ("noodle arm," I often hear) to Antonio Brown for his first TD as a Buc. Finally. A sign of great things to come? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 20, 2020

If Tom Brady and Antonio Brown can continue to link up on touchdown passes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a serious threat in the NFC.