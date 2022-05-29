"Could’ve married him and got half the bag" - NFL fans react as Travis Kelce's girlfriend dumps star TE

Travis Kelce was recently dumped by his on-and-off girlfriend of five years, Kayla Nicole. Since the news broke of the uncoupling, bizarre claims and counter claims have been banded about, ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous.
The Super Bowl winner has been accused of being a modern day Scrouge, making Nicole pay her way and ensuring that he wouldn't be treated like a meal ticket. Unless, of course, it was a free school meal, which she promised to share.
Naturally, the Twitterverse has reacted to claims of Kelce's frugleness with its usual brand of humor:
Claims and counter claims as alternative theories emerge concerning Travis Kelce's and Kayla Nicole's breakup
Friends of Kayla Nicole have been quick to push the narrative that the breakup was purely a result of her frustrations with the TE's penny pinching. A reported close friend of Kayla's said:
"Travis is so cheap that, during their entire relationship, which lasted more than three years ,Travis only gave Kayla $100. Travis is very cheap. In the beginning, he tried to make Kayla ‘prove’ that she wasn’t with him for the money . . . so she had to pay half of everything. Half of every date, every trip, everything."
Now, alternative theories have begun to emerge, and they are no less fascinating. It is being suggested that the relationship ended as a result of a Twitter rant that Kayla Nicole aimed at former Carolina Panthers QB, Cam Newton. In her rant, she called the former MVP, among other things, "an unemployed bozo." Kelce was apparently unhappy with Nicole's actions, and, as a result, called time on the relationship.
Nicole's beef with Cam stemmed from comments he made in regards to women, which many felt were both sexiest and demeaning. Nicole took to Twitter to go after Newton, but it appears that Kelce thought she went too far.
"I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b----! How a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think, a lot of times, when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss b----, Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead."
Finally, as if to add insult to injury, another rumor making the social media rounds is that Kelce and Kayla Nicole’s split was as a result of her lack of talent in the kitchen. We can take it for granted that she won't be hooking up with Cam anytime soon.