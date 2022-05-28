"Colin Kaepernick is a national treasure" - Twitterati in full support of former QB's rumored NFL comeback

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is getting a lot of support from the NFL community. It was announced a couple of days ago that the Las Vegas Raiders had agreed to allow the 34-year-old to workout for the team.

It was the first sign that Kaepernick could be on the way back to the NFL after six long years. From all reports, the workout went well, but it is not known if the Raiders will offer a contract to the former 49ers star.

NFL fans have flooded Twitter in support of the 34-year-old as many feel the opportunity is long overdue. One fan commented on a post that asked who was happy for the quarterback to get a chance.

The fan commented:

"✋🏻 He is so deserving of good karma coming his way. Colin Kaepernick is a national treasure!"

"✋🏻 He is so deserving of good karma coming his way. Colin Kaepernick is a national treasure!"

A fan named Laura echoed those sentiments, saying that the quarterback is a true American.

One Twitter user went so far as to say that the 34-year-old should be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

One Twitter user went so far as to say that the 34-year-old should be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

KippyDawn🌎🎨 @KarenDWhitt4 @Ankrel1904 @mdnij34 Colin Kaepernick should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. I've said it for years.

One fan stated that, if he were signed to a team, they would help make the quarterback's jersey a record breaker and wear it non-stop.

One fan stated that, if he were signed to a team, they would help make the quarterback's jersey a record breaker and wear it non-stop.

j garner @jgarner12 @Ankrel1904 @mdnij34 Though I'd hate to give the NFL a cent, if he is signed I would help make that CK jersey a record breaker and wear it non stop.

Another user posted and said that they will be even happier if a team is smart enough to sign him.

Chadro Donni @MosHighChadro

I can think of 5 teams off the top, who would increase their chance of success with Colin as QB1. @mdnij34 I'll be even happier if a team is smart enough to sign him.I can think of 5 teams off the top, who would increase their chance of success with Colin as QB1.

One user posted and said that, despite them being a Cowboy fan, they would wear a Kaepernick Raiders jersey.

Chicano Airman @coldsouppopo @mdnij34 Gunna buy and wear his raider jersey! I may be a cowboy fan but im bigger fan of Kap!

A fan named Connie said they were happy for the quarterback.

Connie Sjolie @ConnieSjolie @mdnij34 I am very happy for him. He led with his heart, & now he's back. 💕

A fan named Denise said the 34-year-old is an inspiration for what he did and that the 49ers should have never let him go.

Denise Lindsly 🇺🇦 @DeniseDslca

Denise Lindsly 🇺🇦 @DeniseDslca

I'm ashamed that my team let him go instead of standing up with him. The 'Niners let us down. @mdnij34 Colin is an inspiration; he knelt down in respect of lives lost and protest the fact that in this country the lives of black people and all PoC are not as valued as they should, must be.I'm ashamed that my team let him go instead of standing up with him. The 'Niners let us down.

A fan named Vicki said she might become a Raiders fan and buy the quarterback's jersey.

Another fan named Anne said that she was estatic for the quarterback and said that her team will be wherever the 34-year-old goes.

anne tomer @MyInkyCat @mdnij34 I am beyond ecstatic! I boycotted football after what happened to someone who had the guts to call attention, peacefully, to the truth. If he gets a chance, my team will be wherever he goes.

Colin Kaepernick closer to NFL return

San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

With the workout that Kaepernick participated in with the Raiders going well by all accounts, the following day there was no contract put in front of him.

His talent is clearly obvious, but allowing him to workout and then to sign him are two completely different things. He has gotten closer to an NFL return due to the sheer fact that a team allowed him to try out.

There were no guarantees that because Las Vegas agreed to the workout that they would sign him based off what they saw.

There still is a lot that has to play out, and even though there hasn't been a deal put in front of the 34-year-old, he is a lot closer to an NFL return than he was two weeks ago.

