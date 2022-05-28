"Colin Kaepernick is a national treasure" - Twitterati in full support of former QB's rumored NFL comeback

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is getting a lot of support from the NFL community. It was announced a couple of days ago that the Las Vegas Raiders had agreed to allow the 34-year-old to workout for the team.
It was the first sign that Kaepernick could be on the way back to the NFL after six long years. From all reports, the workout went well, but it is not known if the Raiders will offer a contract to the former 49ers star.
NFL fans have flooded Twitter in support of the 34-year-old as many feel the opportunity is long overdue. One fan commented on a post that asked who was happy for the quarterback to get a chance.
The fan commented:
"✋🏻 He is so deserving of good karma coming his way. Colin Kaepernick is a national treasure!"
A fan named Laura echoed those sentiments, saying that the quarterback is a true American.
One Twitter user went so far as to say that the 34-year-old should be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
One fan stated that, if he were signed to a team, they would help make the quarterback's jersey a record breaker and wear it non-stop.
Another user posted and said that they will be even happier if a team is smart enough to sign him.
One user posted and said that, despite them being a Cowboy fan, they would wear a Kaepernick Raiders jersey.
A fan named Connie said they were happy for the quarterback.
A fan named Denise said the 34-year-old is an inspiration for what he did and that the 49ers should have never let him go.
A fan named Vicki said she might become a Raiders fan and buy the quarterback's jersey.
Another fan named Anne said that she was estatic for the quarterback and said that her team will be wherever the 34-year-old goes.
Colin Kaepernick closer to NFL return
With the workout that Kaepernick participated in with the Raiders going well by all accounts, the following day there was no contract put in front of him.
His talent is clearly obvious, but allowing him to workout and then to sign him are two completely different things. He has gotten closer to an NFL return due to the sheer fact that a team allowed him to try out.
There were no guarantees that because Las Vegas agreed to the workout that they would sign him based off what they saw.
There still is a lot that has to play out, and even though there hasn't been a deal put in front of the 34-year-old, he is a lot closer to an NFL return than he was two weeks ago.