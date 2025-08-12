  • home icon
  "Two brothers beat the odds": Shannon Sharpe gets emotional about Sterling Sharpe's HOF induction fresh off his ESPN exit

"Two brothers beat the odds": Shannon Sharpe gets emotional about Sterling Sharpe’s HOF induction fresh off his ESPN exit

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:08 GMT
Shannon Sharpe gets emotional about Sterling Sharpe's HOF induction fresh off his ESPN exit

Sterling Sharpe, a former NFL wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, was inducted into the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Since his admission, Sterling, the older brother of former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, has become one-half of the first brothers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Shannon was inducted into the HOF with the class of 2011, following the conclusion of his 14-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.

The younger Sharpe shared his state of mind over his older brother's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday, calling it the "proudest moment" of his life. Shannon captioned a slider of photos of him and Sterling at the HOF event with these words:

"Last week, history was made. Two brothers from Glenville, Georgia, became the first brothers to ever be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But long before that moment, two brothers beat the odds. Two brothers graduated from grade school. Two brothers graduated from college. Two brothers made it to the NFL. Two brothers built beautiful families. Two brothers stayed close. Two brothers trusted God. Two brothers gave back. Two brothers led with love.
"This is the proudest moment of my life. Not because of the history. But because my story is now (HIS)story. Lord, if You don't do anything else, You have truly done enough for the Sharpe family."
Sharpe was dismissed from ESPN following the settlement of his sexual assault complaint. Following the suit's first filing earlier this year, Sharpe temporarily left his position at ESPN before his official termination.

Sharpe will continue giving his takes on his Nightcap and Club Shay Shay podcasts even though he will no longer be employed by ESPN.

Shannon Sharpe doesn't like that his sacking coincides with Sterling Sharpe’s induction ceremony

Following the announcement in late July that Shannon Sharpe would not be rejoining ESPN following the settlement of a sexual assault lawsuit, the former NFL tight end bemoaned the announcement's timing, saying it came at a time when his “brother [Sterling] is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

“I found out this information a little early in the week," Sharpe said. "And really the only thing that I asked was, ‘Guys, can we wait until Monday? My brother is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.'”

Antonio Gates, Jared Allen and Eric Allen were among the other members of the 2025 Hall of Fame class. But for many, the most memorable part of this year's induction was seeing two brothers go from small-town Georgia to the greatest hall in football.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Edited by Krutik Jain
