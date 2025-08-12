"Two brothers beat the odds": Shannon Sharpe gets emotional about Sterling Sharpe’s HOF induction fresh off his ESPN exit

Sterling Sharpe, a former NFL wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, was inducted into the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Since his admission, Sterling, the older brother of former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, has become one-half of the first brothers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.Shannon was inducted into the HOF with the class of 2011, following the conclusion of his 14-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.The younger Sharpe shared his state of mind over his older brother's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday, calling it the &quot;proudest moment&quot; of his life. Shannon captioned a slider of photos of him and Sterling at the HOF event with these words:&quot;Last week, history was made. Two brothers from Glenville, Georgia, became the first brothers to ever be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But long before that moment, two brothers beat the odds. Two brothers graduated from grade school. Two brothers graduated from college. Two brothers made it to the NFL. Two brothers built beautiful families. Two brothers stayed close. Two brothers trusted God. Two brothers gave back. Two brothers led with love.&quot;This is the proudest moment of my life. Not because of the history. But because my story is now (HIS)story. Lord, if You don't do anything else, You have truly done enough for the Sharpe family.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSharpe was dismissed from ESPN following the settlement of his sexual assault complaint. Following the suit's first filing earlier this year, Sharpe temporarily left his position at ESPN before his official termination.Sharpe will continue giving his takes on his Nightcap and Club Shay Shay podcasts even though he will no longer be employed by ESPN.Shannon Sharpe doesn't like that his sacking coincides with Sterling Sharpe’s induction ceremonyFollowing the announcement in late July that Shannon Sharpe would not be rejoining ESPN following the settlement of a sexual assault lawsuit, the former NFL tight end bemoaned the announcement's timing, saying it came at a time when his “brother [Sterling] is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”“I found out this information a little early in the week,&quot; Sharpe said. &quot;And really the only thing that I asked was, ‘Guys, can we wait until Monday? My brother is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.'”Antonio Gates, Jared Allen and Eric Allen were among the other members of the 2025 Hall of Fame class. But for many, the most memorable part of this year's induction was seeing two brothers go from small-town Georgia to the greatest hall in football.