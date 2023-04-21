Tyler Bass Bills contract: How much will Bills kicker earn in 2023?

Buffalo Bills placekicker Tyler Bass agreed a four-year contract extension worth up to $21 million. His new deal includes $12.3 million in guaranteed money. It's significantly higher than the four-year, $3.47 million rookie deal he signed in 2020.

FOX Sports senior writer and Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager shared this development on Twitter. Bass’ new contract makes him one of the highest-paid kickers in the National Football League. However, it will take effect in 2024, as he's set to earn $1.01 million in 2023, the final year of his rookie-scale contract.

Peter Schrager @PSchrags @gmfb @NFLonFOX The Buffalo Bills and kicker Tyler Bass have agreed to terms on a 4 year extension worth up to $21 Million with $12.3 guaranteed, per sources. @nflnetwork The Buffalo Bills and kicker Tyler Bass have agreed to terms on a 4 year extension worth up to $21 Million with $12.3 guaranteed, per sources. @nflnetwork @gmfb @NFLonFOX

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The $5.25 million average in his new deal puts him fourth in his position in terms of annual average value. The Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker holds the top spot with $6 million, while the Indianapolis Colts’ Matt Gay has a $5.6 million AAV.

Jason Myers of the Seattle Seahawks ($5.275 million) rounds up the top three. Tyler Bass’ annual value is slightly higher than Chris Boswell’s ($5 million) and Younghoe Koo ($4.85 million).

Meanwhile, the total value of Bass' new contract puts him sixth on the list, behind Koo, Tucker, Gay, Miami Dolphins’ Jason Sanders and Myers.

Tyler Bass is steady contributor to Buffalo Bills

As of Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, Bass has converted 83 of his 97 field goal attempts (85.6 percent). That rate improves to 89.1 percent for kicks from 49 yards and below. He converted 97.5 percent of his extra-point attempts.

In 2022, Bass contributed 27 field goal conversions out of 31 tries. The South Carolina native also converted 48 of 50 extra-point opportunities. His longest field goal conversion was 58 yards, and he also had 170 kickoff touchbacks.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Tyler Bass in the sixth round (188th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft. The former Georgia Southern standout missed only two field goals and converted all 45 extra point attempts during his redshirt junior season. He was also a two-time Second Team and one-time First Team All-Sun Belt Conference member.

During his rookie season, he beat Stephen Hauschka for the Bills’ starting kicker role. He also became the first kicker in Bills history to convert three field goals of at least 50 yards in a single game. Bass achieved that feat in Week 10 of the 2020 season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bass tallied 141 points in his rookie year, breaking Steve Christie’s single-season franchise scoring record. Meanwhile, his 57 extra points conversions also broke Scott Norwood’s single-season franchise mark. He also holds the record for the longest field conversion in NFL playoff history by a rookie: 54 yards.

A year later, he became the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October after converting all ten field goal attempts. In the 2022 season, Tyler Bass converted two field goals and four extra points in their Wild Card Round game against the Miami Dolphins.

A week later, he had one field goal and one extra point in their Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes