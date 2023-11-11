Tyler Boyd or George Pickens: Who should I start in Week 10 Fantasy Football?

Tyler Boyd and George Pickens are no strangers to big fantasy outputs, but they also are no strangers to being of little help in fantasy football in recent weeks. While many comparisons will at least net points with both choices no matter what, this is one comparison where one player could boom and the other could bust.

As such, the choice here could be the difference between relaxing this weekend or stressing out. Here's a look at which player is the best option for Week 10.

Tyler Boyd at Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Practice & Media Day

Is Tyler Boyd a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

The Bengals wide receiver is a name that is a piece of what can be an explosive offense. However, the biggest red flag with him has been his trend. In 2019, he logged 1046 yards but since then, he has earned fewer yards every season. In 2020, he had 841. In 2021, he earned 828. Last year, he had 762 yards and this year has just 300 through nine weeks.

As such, while some production might be squeezed out of him, every outing appears to be a net step back. With plenty of players trending up or at least treading water, Boyd is far from the most appealing option in Week 10.

Is George Pickens a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

George Pickens has hit a wall in recent weeks. He cooled off after posting more than 100 yards in back-to-back games on October 8 and 22. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 29, he had just one catch for 22 yards and a touchdown. Then, on November 2, he had just two catches for -1 yard.

It was a steep nosedive for the wide receiver and news has spread throughout the league that Pickens is unhappy with his target share. The question is whether his complaints will result in action that benefits him. Mike Tomlin has dealt with wide receiver complaints throughout his time with the Steelers with Antonio Brown, so he is unlikely to fold for Pickens if he doesn't fit the game plan.

That said, he'll likely get the ball in future games in a productive manner once again. However, it is unclear how long his drought will continue. This week's game against the Green Bay Packers might serve as an opportunity for him as Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander will be tied up with Diontae Johnson on most plays, which would open up Pickens for more looks in theory.

Overall, he's worth a gamble.

Tyler Boyd vs George Pickens: Who should I start in Week 10?

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Analyzer, Pickens should get the start this week over Boyd. Pickens is slated to earn 10.1 points, while Boyd is slated to get 9.4 points. According to the analyzer, the production results will be close, but starting the Steelers' number two receiver wins out.

Tyler Boyd vs George Pickens

George Pickens is projected to haul in about three catches for 50 yards and has a 20% chance of scoring a touchdown. Meanwhile, Boyd is projected to get three catches for about 44 yards and has a 30% chance of scoring a touchdown.

