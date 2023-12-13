Tyler Boyd injury update: Latest on Bengals WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has played all 13 games this season for his team. On the season, he's recorded 57 receptions for 522 yards and has scored two touchdowns.

Boyd has been experiencing a slump in his last four outings. Against the Indianapolis Colts last week, he recorded two receptions for 23 yards. A week prior, he caught five catches for 37 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two weeks prior to the Jags game, Boyd recorded three catches for 23 yards against the division rivals, Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that, he caught three catches for 22 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. In total, Boyd has recorded 12 receptions for 105 yards, while failing to score a touchdown.

Although he hasn't missed a game this season, Boyd appeared on the team's injury report on Tuesday, December 12.

Tyler Boyd injury update

Tyler Boyd during Seattle Seahawks v Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Boyd's status for Sunday is currently in question. He was listed as a limited participant while dealing with a foot/ankle injury on Tuesday.

The Bengals are yet to list him as questionable heading into their Saturday matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings. Boyd is yet to miss a game this season, so it would be a surprise if he sits out this week.

What happened to Tyler Boyd?

Tyler Boyd during Carolina Panthers v Cincinnati Bengals

There aren't any specific details on what happened to Tyler Boyd. The Bengals held a walkthrough practice to begin Week 15 and he was a limited participant.

Boyd was questionable leading up to the team's Week 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite the lingering injury, he suited up and played that game. He wasn't productive in the team's win and recorded just two catches for 23 yards on three total targets. The injury could have affected his play.

When will Tyler Boyd return?

Tyler Boyd during Cincinnati Bengals v Las Vegas Raiders

As of right now, Tyler Boyd hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's game vs. the Minnesota Vikings. His situation is one to monitor as fans could have a better idea on whether or not he will play based on his participation in practice this week.

While nothing is official, signs are pointing towards Boyd suiting up for Saturday's game, barring any setbacks he faces this week. If he doesn't suit up this week, he would very likely play the following week.