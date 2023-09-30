Tyler Higbee contract: Comparing Rams TE’s new deal with Travis Kelce’s contract

Tyler Higbee has been one of the most important pieces for the Los Angeles Rams ever since they drafted him 110th overall out of Western Kentucky in 2016. Since then, he has helped the team reach two Super Bowls, winning LVI (although an injury prevented him from playing); and broken franchise receiving records by a tight end.

On Friday, the Rams happily announced that they had extended Higbee, who was in the final year of his contract for two more years. The tight end said:

"Just very blessed. I try to come in here and earn my job, earn my spot every day, and work hard. I put everything I have into playing this game that I love and this organization and give everything I got. Takes a lot of time away from my family at home, but it's what I love to do, and it takes all of that to be able to have success at this level."

But how does his new deal compare with Travis Kelce's?

Tyler Higbee vs Travis Kelce contract details

Tyler Higbee making a catch against the Seattle Seahawks

According to sources, Tyler Higbee's extension is worth $27 million for two years, with $17 million of it guaranteed. In addition to his base pay, he can earn up to $3.5 million in incentives.

The terms of the new contract allow him to make up to $13.5 million annually over its duration. It represents a major raise from Higbee's previous contract of $7.25 million annual pay, making him the league's ninth highest-paid tight end.

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, is currently in the second year of a four-year extension that he signed in 2021. That contract is worth $57.25 million, meaning he earns little more than $14.25 million annually, putting him in the top 5 highest-paid players at his position.

Will Tyler Higbee play in Week 4? Injury update on Rams tight end

Tyler Higbee running a route vs the San Francisco 49ers

In Week 4, the Los Angeles Rams face a dangerous opponent in the Indianapolis Colts, who are on the upswing after losing their season opener. However, Tyler Higbee is reeling from an Achilles injury and had to miss the first two practice days.

In an update on Friday, head coach Sean McVay announced that Higbee would be questionable on Sunday, as per the Orange County Register's Adam Grosbard:

