Tyler Lockett bids farewell with emotional message to Geno Smith and DK Metcalf after Seahawks release

The Seattle Seahawks shook up their roster as they parted ways with Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Geno Smith. Lockett, who was the Seahawks' longest-tenured player, was released on Wednesday. Smith was traded to the Raiders and Metcalf was traded to the Steelers.

On Sunday evening, shortly after Metcalf's trade was announced, Lockett sent a heartfelt message to his teammates on Instagram.

"My brothers!! Ima miss yall boys!! We left it all on the field!!!!" Lockett captioned the post.

Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round draft pick. Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick and signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension.

Tyler Lockett showed gratitude for his tenure in Seattle

After being released by the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett shared his gratitude for his ten seasons with the team. On X, he reflected on his fond memories with the team and how thankful he was for the loyal fan base.

"I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!! God gets all the glory forever!!!!" Lockett wrote.

Lockett may have been released, but the Seattle Seahawks haven't fully closed the door on a possible reunion with the WR. Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider appeared on Seattle Sports 710 radio show and said he plans to keep the line of communication open with Lockett.

“Go out and see what’s shaking [on the market], and we’ll stay in touch,” Schneider said.

If Lockett and the Seahawks reunite, they will likely do so on a team-friendly deal. In 2024, Lockett had 49 catches for 600 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games.

