Tyler Lockett or Marquise Brown or Courtland Sutton: Who should I start in Week 13 Fantasy Football?

The teams of Tyler Lockett, Marquise Brown, and Courtland Sutton carry different narratives coming into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks are on a two-game losing streak, a trend they can’t afford to continue if they want to make it to the NFC playoffs.

Meanwhile, Brown and the Arizona Cardinals have won just two of their first 12 games, losing eight of their last nine. Finally, Sutton and the Denver Broncos are surging with five straight victories, inching closer into the AFC playoff picture.

While their squads face varying situations, all three wide receivers are expected to play in their upcoming games. Therefore, which of them is the best fantasy football option for Week 13?

Is Tyler Lockett a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Recent performances dictate that Tyler Lockett is more of a low-end WR2 or WR3. However, it’s hard to trust a wide receiver who has been inconsistent throughout the season.

After tallying eight catches for 92 yards against the Washington Commanders, he had 51 yards against the Los Angeles Rams and 30 versus the San Francisco 49ers. Lockett also followed up an 81-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns with a 32-yard output versus the Baltimore Ravens.

That up-and-down trend makes it hard to trust Tyler Lockett as a viable fantasy option. Still, he can be a solid contributor if not placed in spots wherein you expect massive production. It also isn’t reassuring that he has scored only one touchdown in his last four games.

In Week 13, Lockett and the Seahawks will face the Dallas Cowboys, a team that allows the second-fewest passing yards per game (167.2). The Cowboys surrender an average of 22.8 fantasy points to wide receivers, the fifth-lowest rate through Week 12.

Dallas is also fourth in sacks with 37, making them a legitimate threat to disrupt Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith’s timing. If Smith cannot launch balls on time, Lockett’s production will be gravely affected.

Is Marquise Brown a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown

A word of caution about Marquise Brown: Cardinals writer Darren Urban wrote that the veteran wide receiver didn’t participate during Wednesday’s practice due to a heel injury.

However, if healthy enough to play, he can be a menace to any defense. Kyler Murray’s return has also helped him elevate his game. Case in point: he had six catches for 88 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in their last game. He didn’t exceed 49 yards in the Cardinals’ six previous games.

In Week 13, Brown and the Cardinals will battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Pittsburgh is at 7-4, they surrender the 10th-most fantasy points to wideouts through Week 12 (30). The Steelers rank 24th in passing yards allowed per game (236.0).

Despite those deficiencies in pass defense, Mike Tomlin’s crew allows only 18.6 points per game, the fifth-best average in the league. Their aggressive pass rush, led by former NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, can also cause matchup problems against a questionable Arizona offensive line.

While Marquise Brown had a solid game the last time, tempering expectations for him in Week 13 is best. Therefore, he should be nothing more than a low-end WR2 or a WR3 in your roster.

Is Courtland Sutton a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton’s receiving yards (560) are close to Lockett’s (575) and Brown’s (574) totals. However, the Denver Broncos wideout matches the combined touchdown output of the other two players.

The ability to complete scoring drives is Courtland Sutton’s best asset. He has a touchdown catch in eight of the Broncos’ 11 games, including five of the last six. Sutton has been steady over their previous three games, churning outputs of 53, 66, and 61 yards.

While he isn’t flashy, the former SMU standout does the job. His contributions have been vital in Denver’s resurgence after starting the season at 1-5. Sutton’s good fortune might continue in Week 13 as they face the Houston Texans.

Though the Texans barely have a winning record (6-5), they are 27th in passing yards allowed (252.5). Meanwhile, their 21.1 points allowed per game puts them in the middle of the pack. Likewise, the Texans are in the bottom eight in sacks through Week 12.

Russell Wilson will feel comfortable dissecting Houston’s defense if those trends persist. That should bode well for Courtland Sutton’s chances for a massive day.

Tyler Lockett vs Marquise Brown vs Courtland Sutton: who should I start in Week 13?

Courtland Sutton vs Marquise Brown x Tyler Lockett Week 13 projections

Based on the scenarios presented, Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer projects that Courtland Sutton will generate more points than Tyler Lockett and Marquise Brown in Week 13.

Sutton is projected to have 12.9 points on five receptions for 67 yards, while Brown is predicted to have 11.7 points on five catches for 53 yards. Lockett is expected to have 10.7 points on four catches for 46 yards.