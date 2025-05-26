Tyler Lockett's wife gives birth to their first baby 25 days after veteran WR signs with Titans

Tyler Lockett has been blessed with a child. On May 23, he and his wife Lauren welcomed their baby girl, Londyn Rose Lockett. This special moment came just one month after Tyler signed with the Tennessee Titans on April 28.

On Sunday, Lauren shared the first full photo of their baby on Instagram. In the picture, baby Londyn is wrapped in a soft pink blanket with a small bow on her head. She is lying next to a tiny knitted teddy bear.

Additionally, a round wooden plaque shows her birth details:

NAME: Londyn Rose Lockett

DATE: May 23rd, 2025

TIME: 5:12 PM

WEIGHT: 8 lb 2 oz

LENGTH: 21 1/4 in

"Londyn Rose Lockett. God thank you for this beautiful blessing. You always keep your promises," read Lauren's caption.

Tyler also shared his excitement on Instagram. He wrote:

"Londyn Rose Lockett!!!! Thankful that God has blessed me to be your dad and Lauren your mom!!!!"

Tyler and Lauren also have two pet dogs. They are golden doodles named Chase and Cannon.

The couple got married in July 2024. A few months later, in November 2024, they shared that they were going to have a baby. At that time, Tyler was still playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

He was released from the team in March 2025.

Tyler Lockett celebrated his wife Lauren's baby shower after Titans released him

Tyler Lockett and his wife, Lauren, had a small baby shower with close family and friends on March 30. The party was decorated in soft pink colors. Lauren wore a pink floral dress, and Tyler wore a light brown and white checkered outfit.

Lauren posted photos on Instagram showing the pretty decorations and special moments. She wrote:

"God’s blessing from heaven.🤍 Baby girl is so loved already. Thankful for my little village. I love y’all! 💕

Tyler Lockett was officially let go by the Seattle Seahawks on March 5, 2025. The team made this decision mainly to save money. This ended his 10 years with the team. He played in 161 games for Seattle, catching 661 balls for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns.

Currently, Tyler Lockett is on a $4 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. It includes a $630,000 signing bonus and $3.49 million guaranteed.

