Tyler Shough is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. He has all of the physical tools to succeed, but his advanced age and injury history make him riskier than most other options.

He spent seven years in college football, but his final season with the Louisville Cardinals was his best overall performance. He followed that up with an impressive showing at the 2025 NFL Combine and has consistently improved his overall draft stock.

NFL draft expert Todd McShay recently expressed high expectations for Shough after analyzing his game. He spoke about it during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"I think that experience for Tyler Shough has allowed him to get to know who he is and to understand how he deals with adversity," McShay said on Friday. "He's got the tools, he's bigger than all the other quarterbacks, and he's just as, if not more, mobile than all the other top quarterbacks. His arm is up there with all the top quarterbacks, better than Shedeur, and his ball placement is right there too.

"I'm telling you, like I would stamp this guy. In three to four years when we look back on this draft, I don't want anyone to be surprised if Tyler Shough is the best, or the second best, of this year's quarterback class."

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are considered the top two QB prospects in this year's draft class by most around the NFL, but McShay explained that Shough may end up being better than both of them. The 6-foot-5, 219-pound prospect has a big arm and the desirable mobility that most teams are seeking. He was once thought of as a mid-round gamble, but it will be interesting to see if he climbs on draft day.

Tyler Shough landing spots in 2025 NFL draft

Tyler Shough (image credit: getty)

Each year during the NFL draft, certain QBs get picked higher than their overall projections suggest they will be. Tyler Shough may be that prospect this year, despite already being 26 years old and suffering several major injuries during his college career.

Todd McShay outlined that despite the risks, he has the overall profile to potentially be the biggest sleeper at the position. If he climbs into the later portion of the first round, a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers is an intriguing destination.

Last year, six QBs were taken in the first 12 picks, so teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints could also be in play in the early stages of the first round.

