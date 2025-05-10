Tyler Shough drops 2-word Saints chant at rookie camp as Derek Carr’s injury opens up QB1 door in New Orleans

Tyler Shough has been in the spotlight for the New Orleans Saints ever since they drafted him with the No. 40 pick this year. The quarterback has been linked with the QB1 role at the franchise in the 2025 season since Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury, which might require surgery.

On Friday, Shough reposted an image of himself at Saints' rookie minicamp practice on his Instagram story. He also added a small part of the Saints' famous chant to the post.

"Who dat," Shough wrote on the IG post, while adding the Saints logo emoji.

Image via tylershough Instagram

The full Saints chant goes, "Who dat? Who dat? Who dat say dey gonna beat dem Saints?" The fans often sing the chorus to rally their team before or during games.

It appears that Shough is trying his best to fit in at New Orleans and make himself a fan favorite at his new team.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Shough can get the QB1 role for the Saints next season.

Louisville WR coach says that Tyler Shough is ready to be a starting QB in the NFL

New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough - Source: Imagn

On Thursday, Louisville wide receivers coach Deion Branch made an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show and said he felt Tyler Shough was ready to get the QB1 role for the Saints.

"He's a pro-ready quarterback," Branch said. "You guys selected the right guy, and I guarantee you... I love everything about this young man. I rave about him so much, and I know there's nothing. He's not going to let me down, he's going to actually make sure he leads the Saints, hopefully to a championship."

Shough joins the Saints on the back of a seven-year collegiate career. He began at Oregon in 2018 and spent three years with the Ducks.

Shough transferred to Texas Tech in 2021, where he had a three-year stint with the Red Raiders. The QB transferred to Louisville for the 2024 season, where he threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

