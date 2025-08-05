  • home icon
  Tyler Shough receives bad news as fellow rookie QB Spencer Rattler trends toward winning Saints Week 1 starting job: Report

Tyler Shough receives bad news as fellow rookie QB Spencer Rattler trends toward winning Saints Week 1 starting job: Report

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 05, 2025 13:22 GMT
Tyler Shough receives bad news as fellow rookie QB Spencer Rattler trends toward winning Saints Week 1 starting job: Report
Tyler Shough receives bad news as fellow rookie QB Spencer Rattler trends toward winning Saints Week 1 starting job: Report - IMAGN

The New Orleans Saints used a second-round selection on Tyler Shough out of Louisville to compete for the starting quarterback job.

The Saints had Derek Carr poised to be the starter, but he was forced to retire due to an injury, paving the way for the rookie to start. However, according to NFL analyst Hayden Winks, Spencer Rattler has been outplaying Shough and is poised to start Week 1.

"The news out of Saints camp is that Spencer Rattler is out-playing Tyler Shough and is on pace to be the Week 1 starter," Winks wrote.

Although Rattler has been reportedly outplaying Shough, the two quarterbacks and Jake Haener have been splitting reps in practice, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

Saints coach Kellen Moore says the plan was to rotate the quarterback up until their first preseason game.

"Obviously we'll make the adjustments once we get out of that first preseason game and go from there," Moore said.

However, Moore says he will take his time making his decision and isn't in a rush to announce the starting quarterback.

"Anytime the decision becomes clear, we'll make the decision, we'll just roll and that can happen whenever. [If] it goes all the way to the end, it goes all the way to the end. If it doesn't, it doesn't," Moore said.
Rattler went 130-for-228 for 1,317 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions with the Saints as he started six games, while appearing in seven games.

Saints coach praises Tyler Shough

Although Spencer Rattler has reportedly been outplaying Tyler Shough, Kellen Moore has been impressed with the rookie.

Shough is 25 and is actually a year older than Rattler, but due to injuries, he spent seven years in college. So, he has plenty of experience, and Moore is impressed with the Saints' rookie.

"Tyler's done a nice job. He's communicating at a really high level. He's making good decisions," Moore said. "We'll evaluate each and every day. These guys will grow every day, every opportunity, especially for Tyler in his first time, rookie year training camp.
"Every day this is a new install, new material, that maybe is a first time for him. And so, he's going through that process. He's done an excellent job."
Shough went 244-for-389 for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions last season at Louisville. He's looking to win the Saints QB job as a rookie.

New Orleans is set to open its season on Sept. 7 against the Arizona Cardinals at home.

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
