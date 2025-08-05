Tyler Shough receives bad news as fellow rookie QB Spencer Rattler trends toward winning Saints Week 1 starting job: Report

The New Orleans Saints used a second-round selection on Tyler Shough out of Louisville to compete for the starting quarterback job.The Saints had Derek Carr poised to be the starter, but he was forced to retire due to an injury, paving the way for the rookie to start. However, according to NFL analyst Hayden Winks, Spencer Rattler has been outplaying Shough and is poised to start Week 1.&quot;The news out of Saints camp is that Spencer Rattler is out-playing Tyler Shough and is on pace to be the Week 1 starter,&quot; Winks wrote.Although Rattler has been reportedly outplaying Shough, the two quarterbacks and Jake Haener have been splitting reps in practice, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell.Saints coach Kellen Moore says the plan was to rotate the quarterback up until their first preseason game.&quot;Obviously we'll make the adjustments once we get out of that first preseason game and go from there,&quot; Moore said.However, Moore says he will take his time making his decision and isn't in a rush to announce the starting quarterback.&quot;Anytime the decision becomes clear, we'll make the decision, we'll just roll and that can happen whenever. [If] it goes all the way to the end, it goes all the way to the end. If it doesn't, it doesn't,&quot; Moore said.Rattler went 130-for-228 for 1,317 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions with the Saints as he started six games, while appearing in seven games.Saints coach praises Tyler ShoughAlthough Spencer Rattler has reportedly been outplaying Tyler Shough, Kellen Moore has been impressed with the rookie.Shough is 25 and is actually a year older than Rattler, but due to injuries, he spent seven years in college. So, he has plenty of experience, and Moore is impressed with the Saints' rookie.&quot;Tyler's done a nice job. He's communicating at a really high level. He's making good decisions,&quot; Moore said. &quot;We'll evaluate each and every day. These guys will grow every day, every opportunity, especially for Tyler in his first time, rookie year training camp.&quot;Every day this is a new install, new material, that maybe is a first time for him. And so, he's going through that process. He's done an excellent job.&quot;Shough went 244-for-389 for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions last season at Louisville. He's looking to win the Saints QB job as a rookie.New Orleans is set to open its season on Sept. 7 against the Arizona Cardinals at home.