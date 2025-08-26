  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tyler Shough's agent sends 4-word message after Spencer Rattler gets named Saints QB1

Tyler Shough's agent sends 4-word message after Spencer Rattler gets named Saints QB1

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 26, 2025 19:51 GMT
NFL: New Orleans Saints Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Tyler Shough's agent sends 4-word message after Spencer Rattler gets named Saints QB1 (Credit: IMAGN)

After a battle between Spencer Rattler, rookie Tyler Shough and Jake Haener, Rattler won it and was named QB1 for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore has named Derek Carr's replacement for Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Ad

Shough, 25, a Louisville product, was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 40 overall pick. He was initially considered the heir to Carr in a couple of years, but after the veteran retired, Shough entered the race to start for the one-time Super Bowl champions this season.

Jake Haener was cut, and Rattler was named the starter, meaning Shough will have to learn from the former South Carolina quarterback. Shough's agent, Erik Burkhardt, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to send a four-word message about this decision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I like the plan," he tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

After an injury-riddled college career, Tyler Shough finally made it to the NFL. Many thought the Saints would pick Shedeur Sanders over him, but Shough won that battle to give Saints fans hope for the future.

During his lone season with the Cardinals, Shough played 12 regular-season games and recorded 23 touchdowns against 6 interceptions while averaging 266.3 yards passing and posting a 62.7% completion percentage.

Kellen Moore details plan for Tyler Shough behind Spencer Rattler

Kellen Moore issued a statement to announce Spencer Rattler earning the team's starting quarterback job. More than that, he lauded Tyler Shough's abilities and his willingness to continue to learn at this level.

Ad
"At the same time, we're really, really fortunate we've got Tyler. Love the development that he's had over the course of this entire offseason. He's done a number of things for the first time in his career, just navigating that. I think that's an important aspect when you're a younger quarterback to let the whole process play itself out. I thought he capped it off with just an excellent performance against Denver on the last preseason game.
Ad
"I thought he did a really, really good job. I'm a big believer in just the importance of developing quarterbacks, developing them the right way. There's a process for both of these guys that'll give them the space to develop, and I think we've got two guys that are going to have great careers for us."
Ad

The Saints will start the season against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. in Caesars Superdome.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications