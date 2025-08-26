Tyler Shough's agent sends 4-word message after Spencer Rattler gets named Saints QB1

After a battle between Spencer Rattler, rookie Tyler Shough and Jake Haener, Rattler won it and was named QB1 for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore has named Derek Carr's replacement for Week 1 of the 2025 season.Shough, 25, a Louisville product, was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 40 overall pick. He was initially considered the heir to Carr in a couple of years, but after the veteran retired, Shough entered the race to start for the one-time Super Bowl champions this season.Jake Haener was cut, and Rattler was named the starter, meaning Shough will have to learn from the former South Carolina quarterback. Shough's agent, Erik Burkhardt, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to send a four-word message about this decision.&quot;I like the plan,&quot; he tweeted.Erik Burkhardt @ErikBurkhardtLINKI like the plan 🤝After an injury-riddled college career, Tyler Shough finally made it to the NFL. Many thought the Saints would pick Shedeur Sanders over him, but Shough won that battle to give Saints fans hope for the future.During his lone season with the Cardinals, Shough played 12 regular-season games and recorded 23 touchdowns against 6 interceptions while averaging 266.3 yards passing and posting a 62.7% completion percentage.Kellen Moore details plan for Tyler Shough behind Spencer Rattler Kellen Moore issued a statement to announce Spencer Rattler earning the team's starting quarterback job. More than that, he lauded Tyler Shough's abilities and his willingness to continue to learn at this level.&quot;At the same time, we're really, really fortunate we've got Tyler. Love the development that he's had over the course of this entire offseason. He's done a number of things for the first time in his career, just navigating that. I think that's an important aspect when you're a younger quarterback to let the whole process play itself out. I thought he capped it off with just an excellent performance against Denver on the last preseason game. &quot;I thought he did a really, really good job. I'm a big believer in just the importance of developing quarterbacks, developing them the right way. There's a process for both of these guys that'll give them the space to develop, and I think we've got two guys that are going to have great careers for us.&quot;The Saints will start the season against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. in Caesars Superdome.