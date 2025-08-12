  • home icon
Tyler Shough’s wife Jordan drops 3-word message recalling the Saints QB’s impressive preseason game vs. Chargers

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 12, 2025 10:48 GMT
Tyler Shough&rsquo;s wife Jordan
Tyler Shough’s wife Jordan (Image Source: Instagram/@jordanshough)

Tyler Shough's wife, Jordan, cheered for her husband as the New Orleans Saints had a promising start to their preseason game. The NFL star is looking forward to his rookie year. He was a second-round pick by the Saints in the 2025 draft.

Shough made his preseason debut in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and recorded his first touchdown. On Monday, Shough shared a few moments from his game day on his Instagram account with a two-word caption.

"Stack days."
His wife, Jordan, reacted to the post and praised him for his impressive game.

"pretty fun day," she wrote.
Tyler Shough&rsquo;s wife Jordan commented/@tylershough
Tyler Shough’s wife Jordan commented/@tylershough

Tyler Shough shared a candid picture of himself in a black T-shirt and shorts in the first snap, followed by a picture of him in his Saints No. 6 jersey from the field. The 25-year-old also included an adorable picture with his wife in the post. In the third slide, he kissed his wife on the sidelines, along with some more snaps with the team.

It was a good preseason start for Tyler Shough, but the Saints lost 27-13. They have two more matchups in the preseason.

They will next compete against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 17 and the Denver Broncos on Aug. 23. The regular season for the Saints will start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 7.

Tyler Shough's wife, Jordan, shares a glimpse of her preseason game

Jordan Shough shared a glimpse of her outing at the Saints' preseason game against the Chargers on her Instagram account. She reshared a story from her friend Amanda Skipper.

Tyler Shough&rsquo;s wife Jordan&#039;s Instagram story/@jordanshough
Tyler Shough’s wife Jordan's Instagram story/@jordanshough

Jordan Shough wore a black outfit for the outing. She has been a strong supporter of her husband, and after he was selected in the NFL, she penned a long message to praise him. On April 29, she shared several pictures from the selection day.

"It’s impossible to sum up what this moment and weekend has meant to us. One moment to encapsulate years of success, set backs, sacrifices, and a whole lot of craziness and change. I couldn’t be prouder of you Tyler! The teammate, husband, brother, son and friend you are is the most impressive thing about you. To be on this journey and watch you time and time again bet on yourself is inspiring," she wrote.
Shough’s wife posted several pictures with his family members and friends, and one snap of the couple in the last slide of the post. Tyler and Jordan tied the knot in April last year in a ceremony in La Jolla, California.

