Tyler Shough's wife Jordan goes viral in classy outfit after Saints draft Louisville QB over Shedeur Sanders

The New Orleans Saints picked Louisville QB Tyler Shough with the 40th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As soon as Tyler’s name was called, his wife, Jordan stood up in a beautiful white off-shoulder outfit. Next, she hugged Tyler with a big smile and the QB returned the love with a forehead kiss.

Cameras quickly caught the sweet moment.

Jordan and Tyler twinned in white for the big day. Infact, their dog also joined in the celebration by standing up and wagging its tail in excitement.

It was a special moment for their whole family.

Tyler Shough's parents, Dana Denley-Shough and Glenn Shough were also present at the scene.

Jordan married Tyler in April 2024. Taking to Instagram, on April 7, Jordan posted a throwback picture from their D-Day and celebrated their one-year anniversary.

"Year One!! This year has been about as insane as they come! The vows I said a year ago have never been more true!! A lifetime will never be enough!!🩵," she wrote.

The couple got hitched in California after getting engaged in 2022.

Tyler Shough was picked by the New Orleans Saints over Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders. The team liked Shough because of his strong arm, extensive college experience, and potential to replace Derek Carr amid injury concerns

As per reports, Shedeur Sanders dropped in the draft because NFL teams were worried about his mobility, decision-making under pressure, and pre-draft interviews that raised questions about his personality.

Who is Tyler Shough's wife Jordan Shough?

Tyler Shough’s wife, Jordan Shough used to play soccer for the University of Oregon. Jordan was a strong forward and a leader on her team, the Oregon Ducks.

She graduated from the University of Oregon in July 2022.

"Long overdue… thank you Oregon💛. I am overwhelmed with thankfulness when thinking back on my time here. I found my best friends, family, and community in the last 4 years. Oregon brought me the love of my life and allowed me to compete at the highest level in my own hometown. I am so excited for what the future holds, but Oregon will always be my home," Jordan wrote on Instagram as a farewell note to her alma mater.

Sports run in Tyler Shough's wife, Jordan's family. Her mom, Brandy also played soccer. Meanwhile, Jordan's dad, Derek works at the University of Oregon.

