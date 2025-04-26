Tyler Shough’s wife Jordan hints at couple's mutual trait after Saints picked ex-Louisville QB at No. 40

On Saturday, Jordan Shough shared a clip on his Instagram story after her husband, Tyler Shough, was picked at No. 40 by the New Orleans Saints. She highlighted their shared competitive spirit.

"The fist bumps can’t be stopped. DNA is strong,” Jordan wrote.

Tyler Shough’s wife Jordan hints at couple's mutual trait after Saints picked ex-Louisville QB 40th overall (image credit: instagram/jordanshough)

New Orleans' decision to draft Shough came as it continues to shape its quarterback plans under new Saints offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Shough, who played for Louisville in 2024, was chosen over Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. New Orleans already passed on Sanders in the first round, selecting offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick.

Shough became the third quarterback selected this year after Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart. The 26-year-old enters the NFL as one of the oldest quarterbacks picked early. He spent his college career with Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville, suffering multiple injuries before finishing strong in 2024 with 3,915 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also earned the College Sports Communicators Comeback Player of the Year award.

The Saints hadn’t drafted a quarterback this high since 1971, when they selected Archie Manning at No. 2.

Despite Derek Carr’s uncertain offseason, Moore stressed the team's confidence in Shough while emphasizing that adding depth at quarterback was important. Shough said that he’s ready to compete and enjoy the opportunity, bringing experience and resilience to the team’s QB room.

Jordan Shough shines at draft night as Tyler Shough begins NFL journey

At the 2025 NFL draft on Friday, Tyler Shough’s wife, Jordan, drew attention as she supported her husband’s move to New Orleans. The former Oregon soccer player sat alongside Tyler, wearing a white, off-shoulder co-ord set, as he was selected at No. 40.

Jordan Shough shines at draft night as Tyler begins NFL journey, Instagram (image credit: instagram/jordanshough)

Jordan and Tyler reportedly met during their time at Oregon. The couple announced their engagement in 2022 and married in 2024. They’ve frequently shared moments from their relationship on Instagram.

As Tyler transitions to the professional level, Jordan remains a strong presence alongside him, marking a new chapter as they move from college life into the NFL together.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

