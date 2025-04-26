Tyler Shough’s wife Jordan hints at couple's mutual trait after Saints picked ex-Louisville QB at No. 40

On Saturday, Jordan Shough shared a clip on his Instagram story after her husband, Tyler Shough, was picked at No. 40 by the New Orleans Saints. She highlighted their shared competitive spirit.
"The fist bumps can’t be stopped. DNA is strong,” Jordan wrote.
New Orleans' decision to draft Shough came as it continues to shape its quarterback plans under new Saints offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Shough, who played for Louisville in 2024, was chosen over Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. New Orleans already passed on Sanders in the first round, selecting offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick.
Shough became the third quarterback selected this year after Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart. The 26-year-old enters the NFL as one of the oldest quarterbacks picked early. He spent his college career with Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville, suffering multiple injuries before finishing strong in 2024 with 3,915 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also earned the College Sports Communicators Comeback Player of the Year award.
The Saints hadn’t drafted a quarterback this high since 1971, when they selected Archie Manning at No. 2.
Despite Derek Carr’s uncertain offseason, Moore stressed the team's confidence in Shough while emphasizing that adding depth at quarterback was important. Shough said that he’s ready to compete and enjoy the opportunity, bringing experience and resilience to the team’s QB room.
Jordan Shough shines at draft night as Tyler Shough begins NFL journey
At the 2025 NFL draft on Friday, Tyler Shough’s wife, Jordan, drew attention as she supported her husband’s move to New Orleans. The former Oregon soccer player sat alongside Tyler, wearing a white, off-shoulder co-ord set, as he was selected at No. 40.
Jordan and Tyler reportedly met during their time at Oregon. The couple announced their engagement in 2022 and married in 2024. They’ve frequently shared moments from their relationship on Instagram.
As Tyler transitions to the professional level, Jordan remains a strong presence alongside him, marking a new chapter as they move from college life into the NFL together.
