Tyler Shough's wife sends 4-word message to Will Campbell and his GF Ashlynn after Patriots draft star OT

It has been two days since Will Campbell was drafted by the New England Patriots as the fourth pick of the first round. But as it appears, the celebrations are not coming to an end anytime soon. The 21-year-old is getting showered with love from all circles of the football community.

Apart from fans, the New Orleans Saints' recent draft pick Tyler Shough's wife, Jordan, also participated in the pleasantries. Jordan Shough shared a 4-word message in the comment section of an Instagram post from Campbell's girlfriend, Ashlynn NussMeier, which featured a photo of the couple posing with Campbell's new Patriots jersey.

"so happy for yall!!" Jordan commented.

Tyler Shough's wife sends 4-word message to Will Campbell (Image Credit: Ashlynn Nussmeier/IG)

Nussmeier's IG post was a wholesome tribute to Will Campbell, in which she celebrated the offensive tackle's new beginning with the Patriots. Praising Campbell for the "dedicated" and "hard-working" player he has been, Nussmeier said:

"My guy is a patriot. Couldn’t be more proud of you! It’s been the sweetest to watch you walk through this process & how the Lord has used you through it all!! The most hard-working, dedicated, and humble leader-you have earned it!! Can’t wait to cheer ya on!!!"

Will Campbell praised girlfriend Ashlynn for her 'sacrifices'

Nussmeier has played a major role in the success her boyfriend has received in his football career. And the offensive tackle is very grateful for her sacrifices. Before getting drafted by the Patriots, US Weekly released an interview with Campbell, in which he talked about Nussmeier's support throughout his career.

“She’s amazing. She has a football background, so she knows what it takes and the sacrifices that have to be made. If she wasn’t as good with that type of stuff, I’m sure it would be a lot more difficult. But she’s a rock star,” Campbell said.

Moving forward, Will Campbell also talked about the support he has received from his family, especially his mom and dad. He expressed being "so lucky to have" parents like Brian and Holly, and friends who always "look out for" him.

