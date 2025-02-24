Tyler Warren gets surprising comparison with Colts Super Bowl champion ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren just received an interesting throwback comparison ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema joined "The Rich Eisen Show" on Feb. 21 to discuss some of the upcoming draft's top prospects.

Sikkema compared Warren to former Indianapolis Colts tight end, Dallas Clark. Sikkema drew parallels from Warren's toughness and build in his comparison to Clark.

"I love the Dallas Clark comparison. Both of these dudes just played the position tough as nails. Very similar build to them. I think that Tyler Warren's even got a little bit more versatility to him. The way that Penn State leaned into him as their everything in the passing game was unbelievable.

"I think it's the blocking ability from him, the yards after catch, the catching strength over the middle, which I think is becoming a little bit of a dying art... Tyler Warren is able to do that consistently. And so he gives you exactly what you would want from a tight end, and then he gives you a little bit more as well."

Clark played for the Colts from 2003 to 2011 after being drafted 24th overall by the franchise in the 2003 NFL Draft. Clark was a key weapon for quarterback Peyton Manning, with whom he won a Super Bowl with in 2007 against the Chicago Bears.

Clark signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012, where he played for a season. He followed that up with a one-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 before retiring from the game in 2014, signing a one-day contract with the Colts.

Tyler Warren enters the NFL looking to make an impact

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Notre Dame at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Should any tight end-needy teams come knocking, Tyler Warren would be an excellent option for any franchise. Warren played five seasons with the Nittany Lions and showcased a wide range of skills at the position. His senior season with Penn State resulted in a decorative campaign, winning the John Mackey Award, a First-Team All-American selection, Big Ten Tight End of the Year award, and a First-Team All-Big Ten award.

Warren rounded out the year with 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. With a six-foot-six frame and coming in at 257 pounds, Warren's ability to put up those kind of numbers would prove extremely beneficial at the next level, making him a hot commodity come draft day in April.

