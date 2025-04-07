Tyler Warren might be “better than Brock Bowers,” NFL analyst claims

A year from now, Brock Bowers and Tyler Warren comparisons might be commonplace. However, with Warren's NFL fit unknown in early April, putting both tight ends on the same level is certainly a hot take.

Ad

NFL analyst Chris Simms took it one step further. Speaking on an April 7 edition of "Pro Football Talk," the analyst opened the door to the incoming rookie prospect being better than the finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If I was going to tell you he's going to be better than Brock Bowers, what would you say about that? You'd go, 'Okay, I'll think I'll take him at eight.' ... He's got some of that. Bowers might be a better route runner, stuff like that," Chris Simms said (4:25).

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Tyler Warren, with the ball in his hand, is going to be a bowl in the china shop. It's going to be fun to watch. He wants to run people over. He wants to jump over people, dive. He is crazy. He's awesome to watch. I would think somewhere in the top 12 picks," he added (via Pro Football Talk).

Ad

Brock Bowers was drafted 13th overall. As such, even if Tyler Warren was drafted at the backend of Simms' draft window, it still would be earlier than Bowers' selection by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Comparing Tyler Warren's college resume to Brock Bowers

Tyler Warren at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

With Tyler Warren's rookie season still shrouded in fog and Brock Bowers heading into his second season in the NFL, the opportunities for comparison at the professional level are limited.

Ad

However, both tight ends have completed college career that can be compared. In total, Warren caught 153 passes for 1839 yards and 19 touchdowns. Bowers, meanwhile, earned 175 catches for 2538 yards and 26 touchdowns. The current Las Vegas Raiders tight end also hoisted a championship trophy in two straight seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Warren didn't win a championship and spent five seasons in college, while Bowers spent just three. However, Warren's best season boasted more production than Bowers' best season. Bowers earned 882 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021, while Warren earned 1233 yards and eight touchdowns. Overall, both tight ends could be notable stars at the position by the end of the 2025 season.

Ad

Will Brock Bowers or Tyler Warren receive more attention for their production in 2025?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.