Tyler Warren might be “better than Brock Bowers,” NFL analyst claims

A year from now, Brock Bowers and Tyler Warren comparisons might be commonplace. However, with Warren's NFL fit unknown in early April, putting both tight ends on the same level is certainly a hot take.
NFL analyst Chris Simms took it one step further. Speaking on an April 7 edition of "Pro Football Talk," the analyst opened the door to the incoming rookie prospect being better than the finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"If I was going to tell you he's going to be better than Brock Bowers, what would you say about that? You'd go, 'Okay, I'll think I'll take him at eight.' ... He's got some of that. Bowers might be a better route runner, stuff like that," Chris Simms said (4:25).
"Tyler Warren, with the ball in his hand, is going to be a bowl in the china shop. It's going to be fun to watch. He wants to run people over. He wants to jump over people, dive. He is crazy. He's awesome to watch. I would think somewhere in the top 12 picks," he added (via Pro Football Talk).
Brock Bowers was drafted 13th overall. As such, even if Tyler Warren was drafted at the backend of Simms' draft window, it still would be earlier than Bowers' selection by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Comparing Tyler Warren's college resume to Brock Bowers
With Tyler Warren's rookie season still shrouded in fog and Brock Bowers heading into his second season in the NFL, the opportunities for comparison at the professional level are limited.
However, both tight ends have completed college career that can be compared. In total, Warren caught 153 passes for 1839 yards and 19 touchdowns. Bowers, meanwhile, earned 175 catches for 2538 yards and 26 touchdowns. The current Las Vegas Raiders tight end also hoisted a championship trophy in two straight seasons in 2021 and 2022.
Warren didn't win a championship and spent five seasons in college, while Bowers spent just three. However, Warren's best season boasted more production than Bowers' best season. Bowers earned 882 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021, while Warren earned 1233 yards and eight touchdowns. Overall, both tight ends could be notable stars at the position by the end of the 2025 season.
Will Brock Bowers or Tyler Warren receive more attention for their production in 2025?
