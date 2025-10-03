"Typical terrible Sean McVay 4th & 1 call": Bill Simmons goes off on Rams HC over questionable play calling in upset loss to 49ers

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has come under scrutiny for his decision on a crucial play in the 26-23 overtime loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.
The Rams had an underwhelming first half against the 49ers but came back roaring in the second half to take the game into overtime. However, McVay called a run into the line on fourth-and-1 instead of kicking a field goal on the drive. The 49ers read the play and stopped it for no gain.
Bill Simmons sounded off on the Rams coach for his decision that played a huge role in the loss.
"Rams went for it on a typical fourth-and-1 call, typical terrible Sean McVay fourth-and-1 call," Simmons said. "For what a genius he is as an offensive mind and I think he is one of the best five or six coaches, it's stunning how bad some of his big fourth-and-1 or season on the line or game on the line, calls are."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Following the loss, McVay acknowledged that the had made a mistake with his decision in the post-game conference.
"Bad call by me," McVay said. "Thought about maybe trying to draw them offsides, I took one [timeout], they took the other and it was a poor decision by me right there."
Sean McVay felt "sick" for putting his players in a tough spot
Seam McVay admitted that it's his job to put his players in the best positions, something he failed do against the 49ers. He also talked about thinking about kicking a field goal on the play.
"In hindsight, I wish I would've," McVay said. "We came in here to try to win the football game. It didn't go down for us, that wasn't even a thought. But the play selection was very poor, I'm sick right now because I put our players in a shitty spot and I got to live with that."
McVay is looking to bounce back from the loss and expects a strong performance from his players against the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 6 game on Sunday.
LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.