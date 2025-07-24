Tyrann Mathieu reveals his 5-year-old daughter was heartbroken over safety's NFL retirement

Tyrann Mathieu shocked the NFL world on Tuesday by announcing his retirement at the age of 33. The news broke just hours before the New Orleans Saints were set to begin their training camp. The safety revealed on Thursday how his daughter reacted to his retirement.Mathieu appeared on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show&quot; and talked about a host of things with Kay Adams. He opened up about how his five-year-old daughter was heartbroken after learning about it.&quot;I think the older I got, the more challenging and harder it became to like leave my kids,&quot; Mathieu said. &quot;Once you kind of begin to experience like different parts of life, I think priority shifts, right? Like, I think the things that meant the most to me when I was 22, they don't really mean the most to me at 33.&quot;And it's funny because I think the only one that's kind of upsetting me right now is my daughter, and she's like five. I think game days for her is like a holiday. She gets to dress up and be my biggest cheerleader, you know? She enjoys those type of environments.&quot;Tyrann Mathieu's career recapTyrann Mathieu spent 12 years in the NFL. The safety had a successful colligate career with LSU and was picked in the third round in 2013 by the Arizona Cardinals. After spending four seasons with the franchise, he was traded to the Houston Texans before eventually joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Mathieu was part of the Chiefs' roster that won the 2020 Super Bowl.Mathieu is a three-time Pro Bowler. Throughout his 12-year career, he recorded 838 tackles, 11 sacks, 100 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 36 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns. Mathieu appeared in 180 regular-season games, including 171 starts.