Tyrann Mathieu’s inclusion in Madden 24’s top 10 safeties leaves fans baffled - “Getting the legacy rating”

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jul 17, 2023 17:47 GMT
Tyrann Mathieu
Tyrann Mathieu's Madden rating has fans laughing at the game

EA Sports' Madden NFL is releasing its ratings for the 2024 edition of the game, which means it's a great day for discussing which players deserve more or less overall points in the internet.

The Madden NFL ratings are being released through the game's official Twitter profile and discussions are flying. One of the most discussed lists involved the safety position, with plenty of names getting high ratings because of what they did in the past and not what they're projected to do. And Tyrann Mathieu didn't escape from the fans:

Madden NFL 24 top safeties: who are they?

Check out the top players from the position in Madden 24:

  1. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers. Rating 95
  2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers. Rating 93
  3. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos. Rating 92
  4. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans. Rating 92
  5. Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons. Rating 91
  6. Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints. Rating 91
  7. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals. Rating 90
  8. Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills. Rating 90
  9. Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings. Rating 90
  10. Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills. Rating 89

Tyrann Mathieu's salary: how much will Saints safety earn in 2023?

The legendary LSU safety is set to count $4.3 million against the salary cap this season, with a base salary of $1.1 million and some extra annual incentives involving playing time and playoff wins, also with a $500k bonus in case he's elected to an All-Pro team.

He was a superstar during his LSU days, but in 2012 he was dismissed from the team due to multiple violations of team rules. That didn't stop the Arizona Cardinals from taking him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, which was a great pick: he spent five years with the team and was one of the best players from Bruce Arians' era there.

He later played a season for the Houston Texans in 2018 before his next stop with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won the first Super Bowl of his career under Steve Spagnuolo's leadership. Mathieu then moved to his hometown when he joined the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal in 2022.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
