Tyrann Mathieu sends heartfelt message after $13,000,000 Saints extension

Tyrann Mathieu is staying home. The New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that they have extended the local-born safety for $13 million through 2025. He had actually been entering the final year of his current contract, but the first half of this new extension overwrites it.

Speaking to New Orleans Football's Nick Underhill, he said he was grateful for being allowed to play in his hometown for longer (starting at 00:35):

"I'm from here. It's a blessing to play here."

Tyrann Mathieu aiming to return Saints to the playoffs as new contract begins

When Tyrann Mathieu first came home in 2022, the New Orleans Saints were coming off failing to win the NFC South, let alone reach the playoffs, for the first time since 2016. He performed very well, posting a career-high 91 tackles (64 solo), eight pass deflections, and three interceptions. Unfortunately, the team regressed to 7-10.

He regressed somewhat in tackles in 2023, with only 75 (50 solo), but improved in pass deflections (nine) and interceptions (four, with one returned for a touchdown). The Saints improved to 9-8, but missed the playoffs again via tiebreakers.

Entering the first year of his new contract, however, "The Honey Badger" is confident that the drought will end. In an separate interview with website writer John DeShazier, he said:

"I've got another chance to help these guys win. I'd say the last couple of years have kind of been underwhelming, to say the least. So to have another opportunity to suit back up with these guys, help this whole city win, that means a lot to me.

"To be able to keep that rolling and feel even more comfortable going into Year 3 in the system, that's exciting to me because I know there's still a lot of football plays to be made. And I think I still have enough in me to make them."

Besides the obvious footballing aspect, Mathieu also said he was glad to be able to continue his leadership, both on and off the field:

"I still feel like there's a lot more for me to do in the community, so just having that extra year to do all of the things that I really want to do while I'm home, that was really important to me.

"I hope and pray that I can continue to be a positive influence on the young guys as far as that goes."

Besides him, defensive back Marshon Lattimore is expected to return. He is currently recovering from an ankle injury.