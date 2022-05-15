“I always held out hope” – Tyrann Mathieu speaks about wishing that he could return to Kansas City Chiefs

Tyrann Mathieu was one of the best free agents this off-season, and a return to the Kansas City Chiefs seemed likely. Mathieu always had hope for a return to the Chiefs, but things took a different turn in free agency.

Mathieu appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and accepted that he had hoped for a return to the Chiefs. But he isn't too dejected and looks back fondly at his time with them in the past.

“For me, I kind of always held out hope. And that just me coming from a place that we won a lot of games in the last three years. And honestly, I feel like I was a productive player really. I played some of my best ball in those three years. So yeah, I was hoping that I would possibly come back. But it was kind of like a two-way street. But all in all, I think it worked itself out and I think the things that I’ve accomplished with the Chiefs, I think those are things that people can never take away. So just really happy to have been a part of all three of those teams. I think all three of those teams were special in their own right.”

Mathieu spent the last three seasons in Kansas City. On March 14, 2019, he signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chiefs. During the 2019 season, he finished the year with 75 total tackles, four interceptions, 12 passes defended, and two sacks.

Mathieu also earned the first-team All-Pro honors. The 30-year-old was also a part of their Super Bowl run. He became a Super Bowl champ with the team at the end of the season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Texans’ S Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a league source. Former Texans’ S Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a league source.

In 2020, Tyrann Mathieu had another excellent season with the Chiefs. He recorded 62 tackles, nine interceptions, a touchdown, and one fumble recovery. Last season, he recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one defensive touchdown, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

During the off-season, the Chiefs signed Mathieu's replacement, Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal. When that happened, it was a clear indication that the Chiefs were parting ways with him.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tyrann Mathieu "heartbroken" by end of time with Chiefs. wp.me/pbBqYq-cflf Tyrann Mathieu "heartbroken" by end of time with Chiefs. wp.me/pbBqYq-cflf

Mathieu was reportedly heartbroken when the Chiefs didn't offer him a deal.

“Bro, I was depressed. Heartbroken. Heart. Broken. I could not understand it. I could not, man.”

New Orleans Saints signed Tyrann Mathieu to a 3-year $28.3 million deal

Tyrann Mathieu

After the draft, Mathieu decided to sign with a team. He joined the New Orleans Saints on a three-year, $28.3 million deal.

Days later, the Saints signed Jarvis Landry. Joining New Orleans was special for Mathieu because that's where he grew up. Now, he'll get a chance to represent his home city every Sunday.

