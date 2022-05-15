×
“I always held out hope” – Tyrann Mathieu speaks about wishing that he could return to Kansas City Chiefs

Tyrann Mathieu will not be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
Modified May 15, 2022 01:38 AM IST
Tyrann Mathieu was one of the best free agents this off-season, and a return to the Kansas City Chiefs seemed likely. Mathieu always had hope for a return to the Chiefs, but things took a different turn in free agency.

Mathieu appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and accepted that he had hoped for a return to the Chiefs. But he isn't too dejected and looks back fondly at his time with them in the past.

“For me, I kind of always held out hope. And that just me coming from a place that we won a lot of games in the last three years. And honestly, I feel like I was a productive player really. I played some of my best ball in those three years. So yeah, I was hoping that I would possibly come back. But it was kind of like a two-way street. But all in all, I think it worked itself out and I think the things that I’ve accomplished with the Chiefs, I think those are things that people can never take away. So just really happy to have been a part of all three of those teams. I think all three of those teams were special in their own right.”

Mathieu spent the last three seasons in Kansas City. On March 14, 2019, he signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chiefs. During the 2019 season, he finished the year with 75 total tackles, four interceptions, 12 passes defended, and two sacks.

Mathieu also earned the first-team All-Pro honors. The 30-year-old was also a part of their Super Bowl run. He became a Super Bowl champ with the team at the end of the season.

Former Texans’ S Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a league source.

In 2020, Tyrann Mathieu had another excellent season with the Chiefs. He recorded 62 tackles, nine interceptions, a touchdown, and one fumble recovery. Last season, he recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one defensive touchdown, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

During the off-season, the Chiefs signed Mathieu's replacement, Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal. When that happened, it was a clear indication that the Chiefs were parting ways with him.

Tyrann Mathieu "heartbroken" by end of time with Chiefs. wp.me/pbBqYq-cflf

Mathieu was reportedly heartbroken when the Chiefs didn't offer him a deal.

“Bro, I was depressed. Heartbroken. Heart. Broken. I could not understand it. I could not, man.”

New Orleans Saints signed Tyrann Mathieu to a 3-year $28.3 million deal

Tyrann Mathieu
Tyrann Mathieu

After the draft, Mathieu decided to sign with a team. He joined the New Orleans Saints on a three-year, $28.3 million deal.

Saints to sign safety Tyrann Mathieu. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/5D85SRTC1F

Days later, the Saints signed Jarvis Landry. Joining New Orleans was special for Mathieu because that's where he grew up. Now, he'll get a chance to represent his home city every Sunday.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

