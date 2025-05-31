Tyreek Hill to 49ers? Mike Florio floats blockbuster trade proposal to shake up Kyle Shanahan and Co.'s Super Bowl hopes

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill made major headlines at the end of the 2024 season when he outlined how he was frustrated with the Dolphins and was looking to leave the franchise. Although he has since detailed how this was simply a moment of frustration, many analysts still believe that Hill's future in Miami is uncertain at this point.

One of those analysts is NBC's Mike Florio, who recently made clear that he thought that there were four clear contenders for Hill should he be traded by the Dolphins this offseason.

Mike Florio's Tyreek Hill assessment

Florio discussed the topic on 'Pro Football Talk', with some of the comments and quotes being shared on X by the NFL profile 'Coach Yac' on Saturday. Florio highlighted how he thinks Hill may believe the Dolphins are not in a place to win right now.

"The only question is whether there's another team that would be interested in taking on Hill's $25.85 million compensation package for 2025, and in giving the Dolphins whatever it would take to get them to clear out a key player who may not truly believe he's playing for a contender."

Florio then highlighted four potential NFL team's that he could see as a fit for Hill moving forward.

"The contenders that should at least ponder whether Hill can help get them over the top include the [Baltimore] Ravens, [Houston] Texans, [Los Angeles] Chargers, and [San Francisco] 49ers." Florio said.

Is Tyreek Hill still an elite wide receiver in the NFL?

Hill is still one of the most dynamic and quick players in the NFL, however, he and the Dolphins have struggled in recent years. Although a lot of that comes down to QB Tua Tagovailoa struggling with injuries, the Dolphins have slowly faded into the backround of playoff discussions in recent years and do not seem close to winning a Super Bowl in the future.

Meanwhile, the 49ers appear to be retooling this offseason in an attempt to once again contend for the Super Bowl. With WR Deebo Samuel now in Washington, there is a vacancy atop the 49ers wide receiver room, something that Hill could brilliantly fill if he joins the club. With Hill, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Brandon Aiyuk, and TE George Kittle, the 49ers could become a top offensive unit once again in 2025.

As a result, this could be the time when Hill looks for a move to a contender as he enters the latter stages of his career. Over his last three seasons, Hill has 319 receptions for 4,468 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns. It is clear that Hill still has what it takes to be one of the best receivers in football and Florio believes that the 49ers are legitimate contenders to acquire his services.

