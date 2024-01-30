Tyreek Hill advises Kanye West after rapper goes off on paparazzi over awkward Bianca Censori question

Younger wide receivers must pick Tyreek Hill’s brain on how to play the position. After all, he has been at his best since joining the Miami Dolphins in 2022. The All-Pro wideout completed consecutive 1,700-yard seasons, making every penny of his four-year, $120 million contract worth it.

Aside from giving his take on football and video games, which he's also passionate about, he commented on how hip-hop icon Kanye West dealt with a TMZ reporter asked the rapper about his wife, Bianca Censori.

Tyreek Hill quoted a video where West swiped a phone off the hands of a reporter asking a question about Censori. The Super Bowl LIV champion said about the same:

“Just have somebody walk outside before you walking like this they will never know 🙃”

For context, the reporter had asked Kanye West, whose face was covered in a black mask, for comment about banning his wife, Bianca Censori, from social media. She started the conversation with:

“Kanye, Bianca has her free will. Some people say you are controlling.”

A report from DailyMail.com’s James Vituscka claimed that people close to Censori are worried that the social media ban is West’s way of isolating his wife from reality. Censori, an Australian architectural designer, regularly posted and socialized on her platforms until marrying West last year.

Meanwhile, the “Yeezus” rapper ranted after confiscating the reporter’s phone. West blurted out that he's there to support Charlie Wilson and that the reporter has no right to ask him about his wife’s free will.

He also referred to the media not asking questions when he wasn’t allowed to make decisions about his kids with Kim Kardashian. With the interaction lasting for three minutes, the most memorable line from it all was:

“You got free will or you work for the devil?”

Tyreek Hill’s free will led to another early playoff exit

Tyreek Hill had a chance to remain with the Kansas City Chiefs after his contract expired after the 2021 season. However, he chose to become the highest-paid wide receiver in league history when he joined the Dolphins.

While their offense has been explosive, Tyreek Hill has never advanced past the Wild Card Round in two seasons with Miami. This season, his former team ended their run. The Dolphins’ hot offense fizzled under freezing conditions at Arrowhead Stadium, scoring only seven points in a 26-7 loss to the Chiefs.

The defeat ended a season where they had a shot of clinching the American Football Conference’s top seed. But instead of having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, they lost the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills 21-14 in the season finale.