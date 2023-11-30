The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. After joining his new team, the star wide receiver signed a four-year $120 million contract extension.

Hill won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and rose to stardom during his tenure with the team. However, after leaving the Chiefs, he has frequently criticized his former team. In a recent podcast with Robert Griffin III, the Dolphins player disclosed that since Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are best friends, he didn't want to be anyone's ' side chick'. As a result, he decided to ask for a trade.

Here's what Hill said:

"Pat had Kelce, I was kinda jealous. I was hurt. Patrick you never invited me over to your house like you did Kelce, you always invited Kelce, that's why we here where we at."

"I've never been anybody’s side chick before. Never, always my whole life, high school, middle school. all the quarterbacks’ main chick. I go to KC, now I'm the side chick. I’m like hold on, what’s going on here, you taking me to Joe's BBQ? No, I want no barbecue, I want to go to the fancy restaurants…. I want to go to Nobu."

Although Hill jokingly said these comments, it is true that Patrick Mahomes and Kelce are best friends. Although the Chiefs quarterback had great chemistry with Hill, it wasn't similar to what he had with his tight end.

Fortunately for Tyreek Hill, it worked out pretty well in the end. He is now the go-to guy in Miami and is Tua Tagovailoa's 'main chick'.

Tyreek Hill's exit from Chiefs brought success to both parties

Tyreek Hill: Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

After leaving the Chiefs Tyreek Hill has enjoyed a great amount of success on a personal level. His inclusion has also transformed the Dolphins into a Super Bowl contender.

On the other hand, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl after Hill's departure. The draft assets that they got in return for the star wide receiver contributed to their success. Trent McDuffie, in just his second year in the NFL, has become one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Without Hill getting traded to the Dolphins, the Chiefs wouldn't have a great defense like they have now.

