Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently went off on Colin Cowherd. The Fox Sports analyst was talking about how the Dolphins don't deserve respect as they have just won one playoff game in the last 23 years.

Cowherd talked about how the win against the Dallas Cowboys wasn't something monumental, and the team needs to achieve more to get respected. Hill didn't like what Cowherd said and posted a fiery reply.

Hill wrote:

"What sport has this thug played again"

Tyreek Hill is not the first athlete who has called out journalists for not playing the sport before. However, not many have called them 'thug' which the Dolphins fans liked coming from their star players.

Throughout the season both the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa have been undermined. They haven't won games against good teams but are still in a great position to make a deep playoff run this season.

As for the respect, the franchise can certainly earn that if they reach the AFC Championship Game. They might face the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round, and a win against them will be huge for the team.

Tyreek Hill's quest for 2000 receiving yards continues

After missing the game in Week 15 due to an ankle injury, Tyreek Hill marked his return in Week 16 against the Cowboys. In the 22-20 win over the Cowboys, the Dolphins' star wideout had nine receptions for 99 yards on 14 targets.

In 14 games this season, he has 106 receptions for 1,641 yards and 12 touchdowns. If Hill hadn't suffered the ankle injury, he could have been very close to becoming the first player in NFL history to record 2000 receiving yards in a single season.

He needs 359 yards in the next two games to reach that mark. It's going to be very difficult, but no record is safe considering how explosive he can be at any given moment.