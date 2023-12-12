Tyreek Hill breaks silence on suffering ankle injury after going down against Titans on MNF

NFL
Miami Dolphins fans held their breath after Tyreek Hill suffered an injury during their Week 14 Monday Night Football contest against the Tennessee Titans. He stayed on the ground after a tackle by cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting as he was on his way out.

Hill was diagnosed with an ankle injury and was originally declared questionable to return. However, he came back with tape on the injured body part and finished the game. The All-Pro wide receiver described how he felt after the injury.

Tyreek Hill has had ankle issues throughout the season

The injury he suffered with 2:50 left in the first quarter might be the toll of hits and injuries his ankles have suffered all season. As shared by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Tyreek Hill said in the post-game press conference:

“It was a lot of pain, man. It sucked. When it actually happened, I’ve obviously been dealing with some ankle injuries this whole season, when it happened, my first reaction was like, man, my ankle was gone.”

The one-time Super Bowl champion limped off the field after the Murphy-Bunting tackle. He also felt that the mobility that made him a threat in the passing game was gone.

