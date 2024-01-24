Tyreek Hill breaks silence on viral report claiming Dolphins WR's divorce from wife Keeta Vaccaro

Tyreek Hill allegedly filed for divorce from his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, according to an article written by the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Angie DiMichele. They claimed Hill’s family law attorney filed the petition in Broward County on January 22, 2024, at 9:43 a.m. local time.

However, the All-Pro wide receiver responded to this report through Twitter. He quoted the link to the article and commented:

“boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way”

The Miami Dolphins wideout also tweeted:

“I get on Twitter and see bs”

After a two-year engagement, Hill and Vaccaro married last November 8 in Texas. The public knew about their marriage after TMZ Sports discovered related documents filed in a court in Travis County. The couple started dating in 2020, and Hill proposed to her in July 2021.

Meanwhile, the alleged court document for divorce claimed that Hill and Vaccaro’s marriage is “irretrievably broken.” They also allegedly stated that they have no children and that Vaccaro isn’t pregnant.

The document also disclosed that they have no marital assets or marital liabilities. Aside from the dissolution of their legal union, Tyreek Hill asked to be awarded attorney’s fees, suit monies, and other costs related to the legal proceedings.

Since getting married, they’ve been through some issues and untoward incidents. Their house was on fire after a child played with a lighter. He rushed home while at practice to be on top of the situation. Luckily, his family wasn’t harmed even if they were at the house when the fire broke out.

Tyreek Hill is facing two paternity suits

Two women filed paternity claims against him a month after getting married to Keeta Vaccaro. The Daily Mail reported that the two paternity suits were filed in Florida.

The first petitioner, Brittany Lackner, said the $2,500 monthly child support payment isn’t enough, given Tyreek Hill’s $30 million average annual income. She also revealed a DNA test stating that Hill was the father with a probability greater than 99.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the second petitioner, Kimberly Baker, claimed that Hill showed “utter and abject unconcern” for their six-month-old baby girl when the case was filed.

In addition to these cases, Hill has three children with his former partner, Crystal Espinal. He pays her $13,500 monthly in child support, but that amount could go up depending on the outcome of the paternity suits.

Espinal filed a domestic violence lawsuit against Tyreek Hill in 2014. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in probation. The one-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs also faced lawsuits for child abuse in 2019 and assault in 2023.