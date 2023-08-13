Like all football fans, Tyreek Hill is awaiting the release of Madden 24 and he is getting a bit antsy about the whole thing. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was not happy that the codes are not out yet. The game is scheduled to release in less than a week on Aug. 18. Those that have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition actually get it three days early on Aug. 15.

Screenshot of Tyreek Hill's Tweet

How does Tyreek Hill fare in Madden 24?

Tyreek Hill might be looking forward to Madden 24 but he would have cast an eye and not be completely happy with where they have ranked him. The wide receiver had a great year last time around in his maiden season with the Miami Dolphins. But he did not make it to the 99 club and fell just short with 98. He was considered the second best player in his position after Justin Jefferson.

While that might have stung him, knowing that Madden 24 was not ranking him at the top, he can have few complaints. As good as he was, Justin Jefferson was just a bit better. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver tallied 1,809 receiving yards last season compared to 1,710 for the Miami Dolphins player. Both had one rushing touchdown, but the Vikings star had one more receiving touchdown with eight compared to the six for his Dolphins counterpart.

Tyreek Hill might justifiably claim that Tua Tagovailoa was not present for some games last season whereas Justin Jefferson always had his first choice quarterback in Kirk Cousins. However, if he does make that case, then Davante Adams has even more of a reason to be considered the best wide receiver.

Adams had also moved to a new team from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders. He initially linked up with Derek Carr, only for the quarterback to fall out of favor and be replaced by Jason Stidham. He also had to play with more than one quarterback like the Dolphins receiver. Yet, he ended up wtih 1,516 yards and his 14 touchdowns were more than all other receivers, including Hill and Jefferson.

His 97 score put him third behind them on Madden 24, ending a streak of two seasons before than when he was rated the best wide receiver by the game. While he will try to reclaim the spot this year, there is uncertainty with the Raiders' quarterback situation and Jimmy Garoppolo's fitness. That makes someone like Tyreek Hill, if Tua Tagovailoa himself can remain injury-free through the season, better placed to take Justin Jefferson's crown.