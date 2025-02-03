Tyreek Hill calls out Noah Lyles in 6 words after Olympian fires shots at Dolphins WR

Since the 2024 season ended, Tyreek Hill has been on the news constantly. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver created plenty of controversy after the final game, stating that he would like to play for a different team. Off-the-field questions also surged.

Hill has been involved in a curious battle with sprinter Noah Lyles, who won the gold medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 100m race. The two athletes argue that they're the fastest man in the world, but so far, no race has been done between the pair of them.

On Sunday, a fresh batch of arguing was done between the receiver and the sprinter. Lyles won the 60m indoor final and sent a message to Hill while celebrating his title:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, the wide receiver did not let it go. He quickly went to Twitter to reply to Lyles' provocative message, not allowing him to make fun of the situation:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The pair have discussed a straight race since the previous offseason, but they still have not agreed on a date, place, or length. While this would be a fun challenge to watch, the undeniable thing is that they're both excellent in their respective sports. And extremely quick.

Is Tyreek Hill still planning on leaving the Miami Dolphins?

There has been no update on the wide receiver situation following his eye-opening statements at the end of the 2024 season. He declared that he was "done" in Miami because he wanted to compete:

“I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Since he joined the Miami Dolphins, in 2022, the team has made the playoffs twice, but they still haven't won a single postseason game. While in the Kansas City Chiefs, he was part of multiple Super Bowls, winning a ring for the victory in the 2024 season.

Hill still has two years left on his deal in Miami, and the only way for him to move to another franchise is by being traded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.