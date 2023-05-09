"This ain't Le'Veon Bell" - Tyreek Hill challenges Jake Paul to a fight with one eye on retirement

Tyreek Hill recently made headlines once again, not for his exceptional play, but for an unexpected challenge he issued to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In a surprising turn of events, Hill expressed his interest in stepping into the ring with Paul, while also further fueling talks about his retirement.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has earlier hinted at the idea of retiring and his recent announcement has now left fans and analysts buzzing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Hill made it known that if he does indeed retire in 2025, then he'd immediately be willing to take on Jake Paul in a boxing match:

"(Jake Paul) In 2025, if I retire, I'm challenging you to a boxing match. This ain't Le'Veon Bell, it's Cheetah, baby!"

While still at the peak of his athletic prowess, the wide receiver hinted that retirement might be on the horizon. Citing a desire to explore other ventures outside of football, the 29-year-old wideout expressed a need for new challenges and opportunities.

His potential retirement would undoubtedly leave a significant void in the Miami Dolphins offense which has started taking shape under head coach Mike McDaniels.

As for his challenge to Jake Paul, it remains to be seen whether or not the YouTube sensation will accept.

Paul has been making waves in the boxing world with high-profile victories over fellow internet personalities and even former professional athletes.

Kansas City Chiefs might already have their next

ext Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs showed that they aren't missing Tyreek Hill's services too much after winning it all last season. But the side definitely wouldn't mind having another speedster like him on their roster.

That's where Kadarius Toney comes in. After a relatively slow start to life in Kansas, Chiefs GM Brett Veach per ESPN is hopeful that the wide receiver will come good in 2023:

"We have a lot of high hopes for him. He was a first-round pick for a reason. There’s a reason why we traded for him and we felt like he was first-round talent."

Toney only registered 171 yards for two touchdowns last season. But with the Chiefs now looking to go for a repeat, Toney's involvement could prove to have a crucial impact on the side's chances in 2023.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes