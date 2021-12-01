"My Super Bowl ring is worth all those gold medals" - Tyreek Hill makes bold claim to challenge Usain Bolt to a race

Tyreek Hill has dazzled NFL fans for years with his speed on the open field. The Kansas City Chiefs receiver can outrun just about anyone to get open for Patrick Mahomes.

But Hill wants to prove he is not only faster than his NFL counterparts. He wants to take on someone who once held the title of the "fastest man alive." Hill has called out Olympic legend Usain Bolt and wants to place a hefty wager on a race.

TMZ has obtained quotes from both individuals about the possibility of a race and Hill recently said he would put his Super Bowl ring on the line as long as Bolt puts a gold medal up as a wager.

"Right now, it's getting kind of personal," Hill said. "Right now, it's about my ego right now. Because I feel like he just tried me."

Sports fans in general are now eager to see if this race will go down.

Tyreek Hill is ready to race Usain Bolt

Hill went on to call out Bolt for his appearance. He said:

"First of all, my momma always told me you never let nobody talk trash to you if they're wearing a tight shirt like that. Like, his Puma shirt was choking him. I'm not fittin' to allow that to happen."

The trash talk has not let up in recent months, but such a race would have to wait until the offseason anyway. Hill ran a 100-meter race in just over 10 seconds in high school, but it remains to be seen if he still has that speed after years in the NFL and all the hits he has taken.

Bolt has been retired for several years now and is 35 years old, but the fact he is willing to put a gold medal on the line proves he still has the confidence of an Olympic legend.

One question would be whether the Chiefs would allow such a race to happen. However, it would be tough to stop Hill from setting this up and just doing it without seeking permission.

Another question is how far they would race. A full 100 meters may be too much, and something shorter around 60 to 70 yards would result in a closer, more exciting finish.

If this race happens, fans know a serious upgrade to the trophy case will be in store for the winner.

