Tyreek Hill claps back at NFL fan's pocket-counting take on Xavien Howard allegations

Tyreek Hill doesn't think that others should be making comments about his teammate, cornerback Xavien Howard. On Monday, reports surfaced that Howard is currently expecting babies with four different women. This revelation was brought to light by one of the women who is allegedly carrying his child.

While Miami Dolphins fans should be celebrating the team's win on Sunday night, they are instead discussing Howard. One fan questioned Howard's financial situation and current contract. Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill called the fan out for worrying about someone else's finances.

"You counting his pockets is crazy."

Howard hasn't commented on the allegations made against him. In April 2022, Xavien Howard signed a five-year contract extension. The deal is worth $50.691 million.

That was his second lucrative contract that he signed with the Dolphins since being drafted by the team in 2016. In 2019, he signed a five-year deal worth $76 million.

Tyreek Hill calls out Patriots fan after Week 2 victory

The Miami Dolphins are on a roll through the first two weeks of the season. With a 2-0 record, the team is off to a quick lead in the AFC East. Sunday night, the Dolphins pulled off the 24-17 victory over the New England Patriots.

After the game, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked about how it felt to get a win on the road. While he said it felt great to be victorious, he mentioned the New England Patriots fans.

“Those fans are probably some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I’m gonna stand on that. They are real nasty and some of the things they were saying, I wouldn’t say in church. So, yeah, it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I'll do it again. Bye.”

Hill, who has been in the National Football League for eight seasons, was clearly taken aback at what he heard at Gillette Stadium. While he didn't allude to what New England Patriots fans were saying, he didn't have any problem gloating about the win.

Fans in New England have been known to be relentless towards the visiting team. Not just in the National Football League but also in other professional sports. Clearly, the AFC East rivalry has been cranked up further than it was.