  • Tyreek Hill claps back as Usain Bolt dismisses Shannon Sharpe's pick for a 40-yard dash challenge: "I’ll come to whoop you"

Tyreek Hill claps back as Usain Bolt dismisses Shannon Sharpe's pick for a 40-yard dash challenge: "I’ll come to whoop you"

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 02, 2024 15:47 GMT
Tyreek Hills calls out Usain Bolt
Tyreek Hills calls out Usain Bolt

Tyreek Hill is arguably the fastest player to have graced the NFL. He has also shown off his elite speed in track and field competitions, where he has found some relative success.

What would happen if Hill ever raced Usain Bolt, a multiple-world record holder in the 100- and 200-meter sprints? Shannon Sharpe weighed in on the discussion and made his potential pick between the two speedsters for the 40-yard sprint during the "Nightcap" show alongside Chad Ochocinco.

"Probably Tyreek. Usain Bolt probably has not run since he retired. Since he last ran the 2017 World Championship in which he won the Bronze. So I'll take Tyreek," Sharpe said.
also-read-trending Trending

He said if Usain Bolt were still training and in the prime of his career, he would easily defeat Tyreek Hill in a race. He believes that because Bolt retired six years ago and Hill is still at his peak, the results could be in favor of the Dolphins star.

"Not even in a next universe," Bolt responded on X.
"You're all talk old guy, I'll come to Jamaica to whoop you if I got to," Hill replied to Bolt on X.

Usain Bolt is arguably the fastest sprinter in history and he has the resume to back that up. He has won eight Olympic gold medals and owns the current world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 19.19 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt: Who ran a faster 40-yard dash?

Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill entered the 2016 NFL Draft process and participated at the NFL Combine that year. The 40-yard dash is always one of the most popular events at the Combine, and the wide receiver impressed the spectators when he officially clocked in at 4.29 seconds.

On the other hand, during the 2019 Super Bowl Experience, Bolt ran a 4.22-second 40-yard sprint, unofficially tying the NFL scouting combine record.

Even more impressive is the fact that Xavier Worthy beat Bolt's time during the 2024 NFL Combine when he set a record of 4.21 seconds. Maybe Worthy should enter his name into the mix if Hill and Bolt decide to race each other.

