"He's not necessarily like Johnny Dependable" - Tyreek Hill wasn't regarded as someone Patrick Mahomes could rely on in clutch situations

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were among the league’s top quarterback/wide receiver duos in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, one NFL analyst said the Chiefs quarterback couldn’t depend on Hill in big moments. On a recent episode of Pro Football Talk, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms stated that the receiver wasn’t a reliable target for Mahomes in clutch moments:

"You know, when you have a great receiver there is the quarterback feels the pressure already. He knows. He knows, oh, my guy hasn't got the ball. He doesn't need to hear it during the week or during the game, you know. And Patrick Mahomes, 13 interceptions last year. Go back and watch the tape. Three, four of them five of them are because Tyreek Hill didn't catch the ball.”

Simms also noted the pass the Chiefs quarterback made to Hill in Super Bowl 55 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

“They go through his hands, battle up in the air... misses the ball against the Bills in the regular season game, batted up in the air... so he's not necessarily like Johnny Dependable with all those plays. To think about the Super Bowl against the Bucs, [Mahomes] makes a great throw down the sidelines. Tyreek Hill catch goes up at the one-yard line and hits them in the face.”

In that Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers, Hill was targeted 10 times, getting seven receptions for 78 yards receiving. Before Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, he and Mahomes put up some impressive stats in Kansas City.

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs

In 58 career games together, Hill had 338 catches, 4,638 receiving yards, and 42 touchdowns with the Chiefs quarterback. Both players played a vital role in the team making it to the Super Bowl twice and to four consecutive AFC Championship games.

Now that Hill is in Miami, the question is, how will each player perform without one another?

Hill will have a new quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, and Mahomes will have new receivers like Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. We’ll see how the quarterback and the wideout will fare this upcoming season.

