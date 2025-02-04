"Tyreek Hill could've won 4 Super Bowls" - Former Steelers WR alleges Dolphins star suffering from CTE

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is known for his humor and erratic behavior. Not every player announces retirement from the NFL by running off the field mid-game.

Some believe CTE to be one of the reasons for the former Steelers wide receiver's out-of-character behavior, with repeated blows to the helmet during his NFL career. He even created "CTESPN," a sports entertainment business, where he spreads CTE awareness, has a clothing line, and makes humor out of the condition.

Appearing on "One Night with Steiny," the former Steelers receiver was asked to rank his top three CTE guys in the NFL. He ranked Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill as number one and stated that Hill could have possibly won four total Super Bowls in Kansas City if he hadn't requested a trade.

"No. 1 has gotta be Cheetah," Brown said. "Tyreek Hill could’ve won four Super Bowls, but he had 10 kids in Miami and made no playoffs. That’s gotta be trauma.”

Brown then ranked New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as No. 2 on the list, stating:

“I think Aaron Rodgers got a little CTE. He’s a good player but anytime you got trauma that’s outside the game that’s just something you’re dealing with. I feel like you gotta play football with a good spirit, a happy energy because you’re creating your reality and it’s like everybody’s naysaying over if the team winning or what you’re doing so it’s a lot of talk over you. You gotta have blinders where you have happy energy that you want to put and see your goals.”

Comically, Brown ranked himself as third on the list.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown is calling his shot to make the NFL Hall of Fame in 2027

Antonio Brown during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets (Image Source: Getty)

Antonio Brown is eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027. Despite his off-the-field antics and controversies, Brown is taking his shot at making it to Canton in 2027.

"See you in Canton in 2027 ...," Brown wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Brown certainly has the numbers to wind up in Canton. He's been selected to seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pros, and is a Super Bowl champion. Brown has 928 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards, and 83 receiving touchdowns. Additionally, he has over 2,900 return yards and five returns for a touchdown on special teams. Much of that success came in his early years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Terrell Owens quite some time to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it will be interesting to see if Brown will be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer or not.

