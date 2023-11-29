Tyreek Hill draws parallels between playing for Dolphins and 2019 Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has already won a Super Bowl and he believes his current team stands a strong chance of winning one too. The Miami Dolphins are poised to win the AFC East and could make a lot of noise in the postseason. As such, the star wide receiver believes they could be the team to beat.

Hill opened up on his team's standing and how it compares to his former team, with whom he won a ring in 2019. From his perspective, the roster in Miami is better than the Kansas City Chiefs roster was back then.

Hill said the following on CBS:

"We got the perfect team to make the Superbowl. The way our head coach prepares us each and every week, man. It's next level. And he keeps each and every one of his guys in tune with a game plan and how we keep attention to detail each and every week. And I feel like this is probably the better team than when we won a Superbowl back when I was on KC."

In 2019, Hill was a starring member of the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that ended up winning the Super Bowl in a comeback effort. That roster had Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

The Dolphins' current roster has Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle among other stars, but regardless, Hill believes it's a better team. The Dolphins currently have the fourth-best odds (FOX Sports) of winning the championship, behind the Philadelphia Eagles, Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

Tyreek Hill believes a Super Bowl could be on deck

Tyreek Hill is an outside MVP contender thanks to his performances for the Miami Dolphins. Before he arrived, their offense was a bit lackluster. Now, Tua Tagovailoa looks great and they boast arguably the best offense in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill believes in his Dolphins

That certainly bodes well for their winning chances, but they have struggled a bit against good competition. They are 8-3 at the time of writing, but they have just one win against an above .500 team, and that was the Denver Broncos before they won five in a row to turn their season around.