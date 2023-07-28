Tyreek Hill drops mother of hot takes on Patrick Mahomes vs Jalen Hurts

Tyreek Hill has been no stranger to commenting about Patrick Mahomes since his departure from the Kansas City Chiefs for the Miami Dolphins. He even once stated that his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is a more accurate passer than his former one.

Hill was recently at it again when breaking down Mahomes' most recent Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. He compared the Super Bowl MVP to the opposing quarterback, Jalen Hurts, giving his take on which superstar played the better game.

Here's what Tyreek Hill had to say about it during a recent episode of his "It Needed To Be Said" podcast:

"I mean the better quarterback was definitely Jalen Hurts. You know, I got to give the edge to Jalen Hurts, but if I had to say the quarterback who was more of a leader and the guy who's going to be more vocal on the sideline, then definitely Pat. He was over there telling the guys 'Believe-believe-believe', 'Don't give up,' if I'm choosing that side of it. But obviously, the better quarterback was J Hurts. He had some crucial moments and crucial plays."

Check out Hill's comments from 14:45 onwards:

While Tyreek Hill credited Patrick Mahomes for his leadership qualities during Super Bowl LVII, he still thinks Jalen Hurts was the better quarterback in a losing effort. When looking at the statistics alone, Hill has a legitimate case.

Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another 70 yards and three touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes recorded just 182 passing yards and 44 rushing yards, but his three touchdown passes were critical in the Chiefs' epic comeback victory.

The Chiefs trailed the Eagles by 10 points at halftime and by six points entering the fourth quarter of the game. Mahomes led furious comeback, including two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. While the statistics favor Hurts, the game script and eventual outcome are why Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career.

How good has Tyreek Hill been since leaving Patrick Mahomes?

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes

Many around the NFL believed that Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes parting ways, would negatively impact their production. That wasn't the case, at least not for the 2022 NFL season. Mahomes was named the NFL MVP for the second time in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Hill continued being one of the best wide receivers in the league.

In his first year with Tua Tagovailoa on the Miami Dolphins, Hill set new career-highs with 119 receptions and 1,710 receiving yards. He also added seven touchdown receptions. While Mahomes and Hill were dominant as a tandem, apparently they didn't necessarily need each other to succeed.