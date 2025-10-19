  • home icon
Tyreek Hill expresses disappointment watching Dolphins lose to Browns in Week 7

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 19, 2025 19:08 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
Tyreek Hill expresses disappointment watching Dolphins lose to Browns in Week 7 (Credit: IMAGN)

Tyreek Hill sent an encouraging message to the Miami Dolphins as they faced off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. Hill's season came to an abrupt end after he suffered a season-ending injury against the New York Jets in Week 4.

The Dolphins struggled to get things going in the first half, scoring just six points against 17 from the Browns. Hill sent a message on social media to support his team and fire them up for the second half.

"let’s go fins let’s turn this thing around in the second half," Hill tweeted.
He also lamented being away from his team, especially due to injury.

"watching your team play through a TV is hard," another fan said.
Tyreek Hill, just like the Dolphins, struggled to find consistency in the 2025 NFL season. He caught 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown in four games, including six receptions for 67 yards before he went down with the season-ending injury.

Miami's season has been disappointing and many are speculating that this could be Mike McDaniel's final season as the team's head coach. With Hill out, Tua Tagovailoa struggling and Jaylen Waddle seemingly flirting with a move away, the Dolphins are in a complex position.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Edited by Orlando Silva
