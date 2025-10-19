Tyreek Hill expresses disappointment watching Dolphins lose to Browns in Week 7

Tyreek Hill sent an encouraging message to the Miami Dolphins as they faced off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. Hill's season came to an abrupt end after he suffered a season-ending injury against the New York Jets in Week 4. The Dolphins struggled to get things going in the first half, scoring just six points against 17 from the Browns. Hill sent a message on social media to support his team and fire them up for the second half.&quot;let’s go fins let’s turn this thing around in the second half,&quot; Hill tweeted.He also lamented being away from his team, especially due to injury.&quot;watching your team play through a TV is hard,&quot; another fan said.Tyreek Hill, just like the Dolphins, struggled to find consistency in the 2025 NFL season. He caught 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown in four games, including six receptions for 67 yards before he went down with the season-ending injury.Miami's season has been disappointing and many are speculating that this could be Mike McDaniel's final season as the team's head coach. With Hill out, Tua Tagovailoa struggling and Jaylen Waddle seemingly flirting with a move away, the Dolphins are in a complex position.