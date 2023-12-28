Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa are among the NFL's most potent passer-receiver duos today, embarrassing opposing defenses with big play after big play. But if the former is to be asked, he wants what Tagovailoa has.

The elite wide receiver revealed this on Wednesday along with the quarterback's Christmas gifts, and needless to say, he was sad:

But some would not commiserate with Tyreek Hill:

Tyreek Hill speaks up on crucial Dolphins-Ravens Week 17 clash

The Miami Dolphins' upcoming clash with the Baltimore Ravens is one of the most highly-anticipated games in Week 17, and for good reason.

Whoever wins can come closer to officially clinching the AFC's top seed and accompanying bye to the Divisional Round. The two teams are among the league leaders in offense, with Dolphis' dominant in the air, and the Ravens relentless on the ground.

One person who is very excited at the matchup is Tyreek Hill, who told reporters after the win against the Dallas Cowboys:

"I believe going against the Ravens will be a good test. Looking forward to it. They’ve got a good defense, real good team at that. It’s going to be fun."

He does, however, have a wish for that day:

"Hopefully it don’t rain."

FOX Sports reporter says defense, not Tyreek Hill and other offensive players, will decide Dolphins vs. Ravens

Although much has been said about the Dolphins' and Ravens' contrasting offensive styles, FOX Sports' Henry McKenna believes their game will be decided on the other side of the ball. Writing on Wednesday, he began:

"(Defensive coordinators) Vic Fangio and Mike Macdonald might be the most important men in the biggest game of Week 17. That's because they have the hardest jobs in the NFL, at least this week."

His next point of contention was about Miami's need to build on its performance against the Dallas Cowboys, where they managed to keep it close until the end.

"It was clear that these three weeks (against Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo) were going to be the toughest stretch for Miami's defense," McKenna added. "They better hope their defense was just getting started."

As for Baltimore, they must do to Tua Tagovailoa what they did with Brock Purdy on Christmas - disrupt his league-leading timing.

"There are a number of ways to do that: speedy pass-rushing, jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage, run-defending that's strong enough to limit the amount of defenders in the box," McKenna concluded. "If the Ravens can interfere with (Tagovailoa's) throwing windows or prevent the receivers from getting to their spots, then (he) will hesitate."

The game can be seen on CBS beginning at 1 PM ET.