Tyreek Hill faces backlash from fans for wanting Michael Thomas post-Saints release - "How much help does Tua need"

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will be a free agent soon. On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announed that they were releasing the veteran wide receiver after eight seasons.

The former Offensive Player of the Year will have a post-June 1 designation, which will allow his soon-to-be former team to save $1.2 million in salary cap space. In the wake of this, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill hinted about a possible union with Thomas.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, that comment was not well-received by fans. They took to X to make their feeling clear:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Do the Dolphins make sense for Michael Thomas? Assessing Saints wideout's options as June 1 release looms

Michael Thomas has undoutedly been one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL - when healthy. Problem is, since his monstrous 2019 season, he has been rarely healthy.

In 2020, he missed nine games because of an ankle sprain, but managed to return for the playoffs. He would not be as lucky in 2021, as he underwent surgery before any games could be played and ultimately did not apear on the field at all.

2022 was supposed to be a rebound year for Thomas, but he hurt his foot and was eventually placed on IR. A Week 11 knee injury against the Minnesota Vikings cost him the rest of 2023.

Going forward, what are his options?

As appealing as the Miami Dolphins would be, they are already drowning in Tyreek Hill's massive contract. Jaylen Waddle is also there, and he may not be thrilled at being asked to take a backseat to a physically fragile player like Thomas.

However, there are some intriguing options that make sense for the nine-year veteran. One would be the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who will enter their Super Bowl defense lacking someone to lighten Travis Kelce's load unless they draft another wideout.

Another is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who need another top wideout after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. He and George Pickens may constitute a strong duo for incoming quarterback Russell Wilson to throw to.

There should also be intersat in the Chicago Bears, who just lost Darnell Mooney to the Atlanta Falcons and may lose Equanimeous St. Brown.