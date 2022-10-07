Tyreek Hill Fantasy Injury Update & Return timeline for Sunday showdown

Tyreek Hill was pushed to the injury report Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. This perturbing news surrounds the Miami Dolphins along with several stars on the sidelines.

The wide receiver has some concerns over his quad injury. He took a limited part in Thursday's practice ahead of the game. This is the first time Hill has appeared on the worrisome list this season. The 28-year-old was supposedly injured before Thursday's training session.

So far, Tyreek Hill has dominated the other WRs in the NFL with 477 receiving yards. However, he shares the first position with Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs.

With the help of Hill, the Dolphins have remolded their offensive structure. The speed and agility of the 'Cheetah' have opened new doors for the schemes of head coach Mike McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith. Although the offense is limited by Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength, the combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out wide leaves the team with plenty of other options.

Both Hill and Waddle make for terrific deep threats in addition to being stellar short-route runners. Moreover, they don't even have to carry the entire workload. They have plenty of assistance in the backfield from Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, and Raheem Mostert.

Should you play Tyreek Hill for Week 5?

Fantasy managers will definitely have doubts regarding this Sunday's fantasy outlook for the Dolphins' WR. Although Hill popped up on the list, his injury appears to be trivial. With that said, look out for Trent Sherfield as a replacement for Sunday if the 'Cheetah' is ruled out.

With an average of 15 fantasy points per game, he has managed to score 60.2 points in total. He has 31 receptions for 477 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games.

Other injuries for the Miami Dolphins

Alongside Tyreek Hill, Salvon Ahmed was also included in the injury report Thursday with a back problem. Other players in the injury report include:

OT Terron Armstead (Toe)

TE Cethan Carter (Concussion)

DB Keion Crossen (Glute/Shoulder)

CB Xavien Howard (Groins)

OLB Melvin Ingram (Vet Rest)

G Robert Jones (Back)

QB Tua Tagovailoa (Concussion/Back/Ankle)

WR Jaylen Waddle (Groin)

ILB Jerome Baker (Vet Rest)

S Brandon Jones (Chest)

DE Zach Sieler (Hand)

TE Tanner Conner (Knee)

DT Raekwon Davis (Knee)

LB Trey Flowers (Knee)

OT Greg Little (Finger)

TE Hunter Long (Ankle)

WR Ced Wilson (Ribs/Toe)

